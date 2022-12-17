‘Did we really just watch that?’ Top 5 reality TV upsets of 2022

Reality TV can be described as trash TV to some by there is no denying that it’s packed with entertainment. The lives of those with more money and fancier lives or even those involved in juicy messy sandals have become viewers’ viewing comfort. Throughout 2022, viewers have been fortunate enough to have been blessed with several reality TV offerings. Some of them have had viewers begging for more while others had us switching the channel.

A season of a show is packed with many moments, some of them high, some low but there are a few that have made our jaws drop or almost made us spill all our snacks. Here are five moments in Mzansi reality TV that had viewers upset. ‘Mnakwethu’ Siya’s nasty ways leave Musa Mseleku and viewers flabbergasted

This was certainly one of those what were you thinking moments! Hosted by “Uthando Nes’thembu” star Musa Mseleku, “Mnakwethu” follows men who need Mseleku’s help in requesting their wives to agree to being in a polygamous marriage. Hosted by “Uthando Nes’thembu” star Musa Mseleku, “Mnakwethu” follows men who need Mseleku’s help in requesting their wives to agree to being in a polygamous marriage. The drama that unfolded on the episode, trended for several days on Twitter as viewers weighed in on what led to the outcome of the show. Musa Mseleku host of “Mnakwethu”. Picture: Supplied Siyabulela "Siya" Nyathi entered the show to ask his wife’s permission to make his long-time girlfriend his second wife. Instead, what transpired was a full-blown fight and exposé of just how much of a “serial cheater” he really was.

When his wife saw Mseleku, she immediately knew what was about to go down. She said: “Hi and bye” as she got up and left the meeting room. Things got hectic real quickly, with the wife physically fighting her husband. It was later revealed that the husband is a “serial cheater” as a slide show of Siya’s 19 girlfriends was presented, leaving Mseleku shocked. ‘Uyajola 9/9’ nudity leaves nothing to the imagination

Cheaters beware, Jub Jub and his team can catch you in the act, resulting in maybe things you would prefer being hidden being exposed. In this instance Dominique’s man was busted by the “Uyajola 9/9” crew and host Jub Jub in bed naked with another woman. Dominique tells Jub Jub on "Uyajola 9/9" she wants her marriage to work despite him cheating on her. Picture: Twitter The episode was filled with jaw-dropping moments as Dominique explained that this was not the first time she caught her husband of 15 years cheating. The husband seemed to have no remorse over his actions and even made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with his wife and wanted a divorce. Viewers were not pleased with the cheating couple’s naked bodies being made public for all to see and lambasted the show on social media.

‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ Thato and all her drama It is certainly hard to pin down which moment was the most upsetting on “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” caused by Thato Montse. The winemaker can be described as reality tv gold, she gave viewers something to talk about every week, whether you liked her or not. Thato Montse on "The Real Housewives of Cape Town". Picture: Screenshot/Mzansi Magic Her squabbles with the rest of the housewives left viewers shock as she was never afraid to drop the f-bomb, tell people to leave her event or throw wine in their faces. English may not have been Montse’s best friend but drama was. Her drinking habits and turbulent relationship drama with her ex, Mohammed, had the ladies concerned and put Montse at the centre of the drama.

“Die Real Housewives van Pretoria” being used a PR campaign to clean-up Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa’s image Mel and Piet Viljoen just had to use all the free airtime on the first Afrikaans version of “The Real Housewives” to clean up their nail franchise business image. On every other episode viewers were treated to some monologue trying to clear Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa of all the drama they have found themselves in. Piet and Mel Viljoen. Picture: Instagram Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa continued to be a hot topic with all the ‘Carte Blanche exposé into the Viljoens’ business. In one episode Mel confronted her fellow cast mate Rhona over what she had allegedly said about her related to her business.

Rhona certainly felt the heat from Piet when she refused to get a diamond in her nail courtesy of the Viljoens. That was another episode all about Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa. Mohale Motaung and his tell-all that nobody asked for Have you ever found yourself in the middle of a relationship where you enter nowhere? Well Mzansi did when it came to Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale’s failed relationship. Yes, we were there for the good moments, but it got boring. Especially after Somizi made the whole season five of his reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi” about his speaking his truth.