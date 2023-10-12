Sisanda Henna joins cast of season 2 of Mzansi’s favourite relationship web series ‘Entangled’

Sizzling romantic comedy-drama ‘Entangled’ is coming back to screens next month. The first season, which aired last year on 1Magic, introduced viewers to the complicated and yet magnetic journey of Sharon portrayed by actress, media personality and entrepreneur Phuti Khomo.

Sisanda Henna replacing Vuyo Ngcukana as Sizwe, joins the cast, along with a whirlwind of situationships in the new season of the popular drama series. ‘Entangled’ follows Sharon, an overachiever in her 30s, whose love life is quite the rollercoaster - last season her relationship went through the most. The two amidst the chaos of their individual lives, sense the undeniable spark that persistently binds them together, regardless of their commitments to other partners.

Sharon portrayed by actress, media personality and entrepreneur Phuti Khomo. Picture: Supplied/Katlego Mokubyane Hopeless romantic Sharon thinks she has successfully put Sizwe in her past until life’s unexpected, comical, and heartbreaking turns draws her back to him.

Their story, along with the experiences of their friends, reflects a vibrant, sincere, and playful exploration of love against the charming backdrop of Mzansi. The show is more than about love in danger – through the characters and storylines, the writers explore the trials of life in our 30s, navigating friendships, the concept of masculinity, culture clashes, sexual orientation, and the ever-pressing discussions of what modern-day relationships look like through a humorous lens.

Sisanda Henna replaces Vuyo Ngcukana as Sizwe in ‘’Entangled’. Picture: Supplied/Katlego Mokubyane But the burning question remains: Will Sharon sail into the sunset with a new love, or does her heart whisper Sizwe's name in its every beat? Season two teases the audience with these questions, providing both entertainment and subtle reflections on love’s diverse forms and expressions.

With new dynamics introduced and an increased intensity in the characters’ passions and challenges, ‘Entangled’ promises a viewing experience that is rich, enjoyable, and deeply resonant with its audience. Cast members Senzo Radebe as Reggie, award-winning comedian Mpho Popps as Zweli, and award-winning actress Didie Makobane as Zenani are returning.