WATCH: e.tv launches ‘Behind The Camera’ YouTube channel

Telenovela fans now have the opportunity to ask their favourite stars burning questions, thanks to e.tv’s recently launched YouTube channel, “Behind The Camera“. The channel brings viewers closer to all of their favourites, while getting to ask scene secrets behind popular prime-time shows.

The first episode, which aired last week, featured some of the cast from e.tv’s “The Black Door” and future episodes will see the cast of “House of Zwide”, “Isitha, the Enemy” and “Nikiwe” spill all the tea on to viewers. On the first episode titled, “Pillow Talk with The Black Door”, the panel took a deep dive into: “Is the sex on this show actually for real?” Honestly, can’t blame viewers for asking as things really do get steamy.

Unpacking the conversation was director Esethu Juqu with some of the cast members, including Zamani Mbatha who plays Khaya, Sibonginkosi Tenza who plays Nandi and creative director Lesego Soke. While the answer to the hot and heavy question was “no”, Juqu shared that it “just looks real because it is written and executed so well”. “The teamwork of bringing it and making it look so real is the mandate. We are in a South Africa that doesn’t believe that sex should be shown.

“Twitter will tell you ban this show, cancel this show because of this, this and that, it is too much, but the reality is, that thing you see, the brothel, it happens.” Soke shared that South Africans were happy to watch risqué shows that are produced outside this continent, however once it’s to close to home, they feel “exposed”. “I enjoy the fact that we are challenging ourselves as a country to state that we all have sex, sometimes we have good sex, sometimes we have bad sex, but we all have sex, and we watch sex on different platforms.”