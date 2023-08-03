First season of ‘Love & Hip Hop South Africa’ bags international award

The first season of ‘Love & Hip Hop South Africa’ managed to emerge victorious at the 12th annual National Reality TV Awards 2023. The National Reality TV Awards 2023, considered the pinnacle event for reality TV enthusiasts worldwide, took place on July 31 at the illustrious Porchester Hall in London.

'Love & Hip Hop South Africa’ won the prestigious title of Best International Show. This was the first time the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise was produced outside of the USA and was also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop being celebrated worldwide. The series captivated audiences with its compelling narratives, charismatic personalities, and its ability to authentically portray the dynamic world of South African hip-hop and entertainment.

The accolade not only honours the immense talent and dedication of the show's production team, but also celebrates the vibrant culture and music scene in South Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle)

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, rapper and director, Yanga Chief shared that the entire cast is extremely proud of the award. “Reality TV is not easy and we appreciate being recognised internationally, we hope this inspires more amazing shows in this genre and we look forward to seeing you in season two.” Speaking about the achievement and honour, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Paramount Africa and Lead for BET International markets, expressed heartfelt gratitude and excitement in a statement.