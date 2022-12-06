Karlien van Jaarsveld turns to God for guidance on what to do with her ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ prize money

The final episode aired on Saturday and each of the All-Stars competed with their teammates for a chance to win the grand prize.

Van Jaarsveld told IOL Entertainment: “Never have I even imagined that we would win! It was completely unexpected as by the time we got to the rock climbing, I knew Jonathan and Lelani were way ahead of us and when we got to the puzzles and they were still busy I realised we still had a chance! And then we did it!

“I was speechless and so emotional as I knew this was God. Only God. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity given to me.”

The singer shared on her Instagram account, her plans on what she would be doing with her prize money.