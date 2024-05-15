Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo ready to give fans what they deserve as host of ‘The Mommy Club’ reunion

TV presenter, actress and singer Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo is set to host the reunion special of ‘The Mommy Club’ season two. The second season of ‘The Mommy Club' was a huge success amongst viewers topping the trends list on X, every time a new episode dropped.

“As a fan of The Mommy Club, I am excited that I will host the reunion,” said Ngcobo-Mzolo, who is a mother herself. The dramatic season two finale featured a spiritual medium; the throwing of champagne; and confrontations where the mommies put all their issues on the table - so there is a lot to unpack at the reunion. With a clear divide in the group, Ngcobo-Mzolo has her work cut out for her.

“So much happened this season and I will address all the issues that arose on the show with no fear or favour.” Ngcobo-Mzolo promises to take her hosting duties seriously because “that is what the fans deserve”. She takes over from award-winning actress and presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo who hosted season one’s reunion.

On the one side, you have Her Majesty and Mrs Mops and, on the other, Nunurai, Ratile Mabitsela and newcomer Mrs Sande, who was recently seen on social media hanging out with Her Majesty - has she switched camps? Newcomer Nozipho Ntshangase has remained neutral. The daughter of the award-winning Ihashi Elimhlophe Bheki Ngcobo and musician Ebony Ngcobo, the entertainment industry is in her blood.

Known for her singing, acting and radio career, Ngcobo-Mzolo tasted fame from a young age as a child star when she was part of Maskandi group Amaponi. Ngcobo-Mzolo is also no stranger to reality television as she is part of Mzansi Magic’s ‘Ofuze’, a show that follows the life of the Ngcobo family. “I am there to represent the fans and make sure that their voices are heard. It is not about me.

“I am going to remain neutral and make sure we get to the bottom of everything. I am going there and will try to understand each mommy’s point of view, to see how issues can be resolved so that they can move forward.” She adds, “I want other mommies who are watching the show to learn from what the cast is going through; there is something to learn from each lady.” “We chose Ntombee because she is a talented and dynamic broadcaster,” said Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24’s executive producer.