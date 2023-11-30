‘Real Housewives of Durban’ besties Nonku and Jojo spotted with fellow cast member Sorisha Naidoo

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ cast member Jojo Robinson had sworn that she would never do the popular Showmax reality TV show again, but judging from her social media activity, she might have made a U-turn on that decision. Recently Robinson, along with her bestie Nonku Williams, were spotted hanging out with fellow cast mate Sorisha Naidoo and they even shared moments from their time together on Instagram.

While there is no confirmation yet as to when season four will return, it has been confirmed that production has started filming, which could be why the three ladies were hanging out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonku Williams (@nonku_williams)

Robinson and Williams’ friendship has been able to continue away from cameras and the public has seen them grow in strength together. Things ended on a sour note between the besties and the other ladies,with cliques being formed among the ladies. During one of their trips, Nonku, Jojo and Ruan left the dinner, and the rest of the ladies seemed not to be bothered, with Naidoo even saying “voetsek” as they walked out.