WATCH: It’s about to get lit as Themba Broly’s reality show hits the small screen

Mzansi viewers fell in love with Themba Broly during his time in the “Big Brother Mzansi” season 3 house. He may not have won the show, but he was in the top three and won a legion of fans, who even gave themselves a nickname – #GhostNation - and have been supporting him since he left the house.

On “Themba: My Inked World”, viewers will get to see the BBMzansi alum navigate life’s pressures while rebuilding his life. Before entering the “Big Brother” house, Broly had lost everything after his tattoo parlour burned down. Now, with a new home partially paid for by his fans, a music EP on streaming services, and in a high-profile relationship with BBMzansi season 3 winner, Mphowabadimo, he’s determined to soar to the greatest heights of his life.

The trailer for the 10-episode “Themba: My Inked World” entices viewers with a thrilling season filled with drama. #GhostNation you're up!Get ready Don't miss the premiere of Themba: My Inked World on 03 Feb at 20:00 on #MzansiMagic. 🔥#ThembaMyInkedWorld pic.twitter.com/4N2CiJAHov — ThembaBroly (@ThembaBroly) January 25, 2023 Viewers will see multiple facets of Broly: his growth as a father, even though his new life of harder work means he spends less time with the little ones than he would like. His relationship with their mother and his ex, Nqobile, who is still in love with him: How will that impact on his relationship with Mpho, who he met in the “Big Brother” house?

Now a recognisable name in the entertainment space, Broly’s renewed tattoo business is more high-profile. This is presenting a challenge for his former business partners, who now have to adapt to being his employees, since he is the drawcard and feels more confident as a businessman. Also making an appearance on the show is DJ Tira, Broly’s mentor and producer.

