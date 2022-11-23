WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives of Durban' a hit with US audience

Who could ever forget the explosive first episode of “The Real Housewives of Durban” (RHOD) when Ayanda Ncwane, donning an Indian-inspired ensemble, arrived fashionably late at Sorisha Naidoo’s mansion, for a Diwali dinner party and introduced herself to the fellow cast members. “My name is Ayanda Ncawane,” said the late gospel icon Sfiso Ncwane’s widow.

“I know you Ayanda,” replied Nonku Williams. Baffled, Ayanda asked: “You know me?” To which Nonku replied: ”Everyone knows you...”

“I think she’s just pretending…” added Nonku with an attitude. It was not long after the wives had exchanged awkward pleasantries that Nonku dropped the bombshell that she’s the mother of Sfiso’s teenage daughter. And it was this drama that caught the attention of American audiences including reality TV commentator and comedienne Diamond, who gave the show her stamp of approval on her TikTok video that went viral.

@diamondofcomedy (null) ♬ original sound - diamondofcomedy Diamond’s rave reviews and analysis of the show including how sneaky Nonku was in her revelation that she was Sfiso’s baby mama, got a nod from many South Africans fans too. “The American girlies eating up the #RHODurban mess😂😂her commentary is killing me,” tweeted @Comfort57201239. The American girlies eating up the #RHODurban mess😂😂her commentary is killing me. pic.twitter.com/gzCKHq4esZ — Comfort (@Comfort57201239) November 20, 2022 “Lol I actually think #RHODurban has more tea than all the other ones to come out of SA. Glad the Americans are eating it up 😭,” said @Likho_Olwethu.

Glad the Americans are eating it up 😭 — Mazulu (@Likho_Olwethu) November 19, 2022 “It's interesting how the world appreciate the fact that S1 of #RHODurban had a majority black cast and how that is cultural shock of some sort 💛,” wrote @BekithembaZ. It's interesting how the world appreciate the fact that S1 of #RHODurban had a majority black cast and how that is cultural shock of some sort 💛 — Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) November 19, 2022 “Americans going crazy for #RHODurban is something I never expected but I'm into it! 🤣😭💀💕,” commented @AllAboutAyanda. Americans going crazy for #RHODurban is something I never expected but I'm into it! 🤣😭💀💕 — A Y A 💋 (@AllAboutAyanda) November 20, 2022 “Loving that #RHODurban is viewed in US,” said @Ms_ViVaCi0us.

Loving that #RHODurban is viewed in 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZnHuvPZhys — Zama Khumalo (@Ms_ViVaCi0us) November 19, 2022 This comes after Bravo TV’s announcement, on November 11, that “The Real Housewives of Durban” will be airing on Fridays, giving the international audience a front-row seat in the lives and homes of some of Mzansi’s rich and famous housewives. In a statement shared with IOL Entertainment, “The Real Housewives of Durban” executive producer, Sam Kelly, from Let It Rain Productions, expressed how proud they are over the reality show going international. “We’re very excited that ‘RHODurban’ is airing on Bravo. We’re particularly excited about the response that the series is getting, and we love the fact that everyone is excited about the Durban franchise and its cast.

“It’s also great to see how interested the international market is when it comes to seeing all the cultural aspects that are celebrated on the show. It’s a very proud moment for us.” The award-winning franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. “The Real Housewives of Durban” is the 24th international and second South African instalment of “The Real Housewives” franchise.