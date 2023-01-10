WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ returns with new faces for season three

Showmax has let the cat out the bag about the cast of the “The Real Housewives of Durban”. Since November last year, there have been reports about certain housewives not returning to the popular local reality show. Kicking off the year on a good note, Showmax has revealed the cast of the third season of “The Real Housewives of Durban”.

Debuting on the streaming platform on February 1, this season introduces three new cast members following the exits of Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, Londiwe Zulu (Londie London) and Nonkanyiso Conco (LaConco). The new faces are set to join returning cast members Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo. eThekwini queens Maria Valaskatzis, Mbali Ngiba and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu are set to bring class, glamour, sass and drama to the reality series.

Valaskatzis is a television presenter, producer and writer. She is the director of media and communications agency MV Consulting and is the co-owner of video production company VKATZPK Media. Ndlovu is a human resource consultant by qualification, with experience in events management and interior designing. She is also the founder of events management company Mawesi Consulting. Ngiba is a musician and actress and the co-founder of African Centric Designs.

Considering the magnitude and popularity of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, the new additions hope that their presence in the show will not only provide them with new opportunities but will also assist in their self-growth and inspire many women who watch the reality show. Ngiba said: “I joined season three as it felt like a great opportunity for me to be a part of such a successful franchise among such amazing women. When watching season one and two, I couldn’t shake off the feeling that I’d also add great value as a cast member. Mbali Ngiba joins ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’. Picture: Supplied “So when they approached me I agreed. I also joined because I’d like to see some personal growth within myself as an individual and as a business.”

Valaskatzis said: “The Real Housewives of Durban” is such an amazing platform, where women can showcase their personalities and talents. “The show consists of cast members that have very strong personas and I think that my personality will help balance out the various types of energies that we all have. Maria Valaskatzis joins ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’. Picture: Supplied “The decision to join is also rooted in my activism for women empowerment and mental health. So I believe that by having this cohesion with the other six ladies, we can definitely use this platform to make change and inspire other women.”

Ndlovu said: “I echo my cast members’ sentiments about the vast opportunities ‘The Real Housewives of Durban‘ presents for all of us, and especially for our overall personal growth. “For me, this is an avenue to start all over and rebuild not only as an individual but also as a single mother. Slindile Wendy Ndlovu joins ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’. Picture: Supplied “I come from a six-year relationship, which I feel I wasted my time and energy in. I gave it my all, so when that didn’t work out, I thought, ‘Why not? Let me try this.’ This platform grants you the chance to promote and rebrand, especially when you’re coming from a place of starting over again.”