‘Durban Gen’ takes a festive break

The popular medical drama series “Durban Gen” will take a brief screen break from December 19 until January 6. In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the free-to-air television station e.tv confirmed that they would be adjusting their normal programming for the festive season.

“The second extended season of Durban Gen season 2, will be put on a short pause” read the channel statement. The new season of “Durban Gen” was launched in October with the storyline taking place five years later. Dr Mbali Mthethwa, played by Nelisiwe Sibiya, has since become a fully-fledged sangoma. In the past two months, the young doctor gave viewers some insight into the contrast and conflict between traditional and western medicine.

The show also introduced new couples, Dr Thabo (Meshack Mavuso) and Dr Zondo (Fanele Ntuli), who are now married – but for how long? Zondo has become a series cheater, giving reformed Thabo a taste of his own medicine. Dr Jack (Yolo Plaatjie) and Nurse Calvin (Bhekisizwe Mahlawe) have taken the next steps in their relationship and are now engaged. And Matron Phumeza and Sibiya finally have children of their own. Meanwhile, “Durban Gen” will be replaced by an eReality Original “Men Don’t Cry,” season one.

Hosted by Sam Shale, “Men Don’t Cry” follows the story of men who find themselves in a really dark space. Some are being denied access to their children, and others are in abusive relationships, or going through financial hardships, and are about to end it all. They come to the show to come to terms with what they are going through and find a way out of their deep sadness. In May viewers were shocked when e.tv revealed that Durban Gen will be coming to an end in January 2023.

According to the channel, the decision to decommission the daily drama was part of a business strategy which includes the “ongoing review of the on-air life-cycle” of all their shows. In October the channel announced that the hospital drama series has been renewed for a season. And all the drama involving the doctors and nurse at Durban General Hospital has managed to keep viewers and audiences glued to their small screens since the show first aired two years.