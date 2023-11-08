‘Generations: The Legacy’ bidding farewell to 4 of its stars this November

The time has come for ‘Generations: The Legacy’ to big farewell to a few characters on the long-running soapie.
Actors Buntu Petse, Karabo Maseko, Zizipho Buti and Rebaone Kgosimore are departing the much loved show.
“Through their stellar performance, these actors have contributed to the rich history of the show and as such, their departure marks a bittersweet moment.
“These actors have consistently portrayed their talent, dedication and versatility – captivating viewers and earning them a special place in the hearts of fans.
“We will miss them and wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” read a statement issued by the TV show.
Kgosimore portrays the character of Paul Moroka Jr in the SABC1 soapie and viewers did not receive him warmly with complaints regarding his acting surfacing online.
Buti joined ‘Generations: The Legacy’ in 2020 along with TV presenter-turned-actor Maseko.
The actors will be moving on to other projects and steadily continuing building solid names for themselves in the industry.
Petse herself is fast becoming a rising star, thanks to the popularity of Netflix series ‘Miseducation’.
Petse made her debut on ‘Generations: The Legacy’ on December, 2, 2019 as the daughter Nontle Majola of Ayanda (Samela Tyelbooi) - a rebel who sees herself as a feminist, attending rallies, refusing to bow down to the way society wants her to be.
The characters of Nontle, Luyolo, Tracy and Paul can still be seen on screens until the end of November when a dramatic story-arc reaches a mind-blowing conclusion.