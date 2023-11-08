‘Generations: The Legacy’ bidding farewell to 4 of its stars this November

The time has come for ‘Generations: The Legacy’ to big farewell to a few characters on the long-running soapie. Actors Buntu Petse, Karabo Maseko, Zizipho Buti and Rebaone Kgosimore are departing the much loved show.

“Through their stellar performance, these actors have contributed to the rich history of the show and as such, their departure marks a bittersweet moment. “These actors have consistently portrayed their talent, dedication and versatility – captivating viewers and earning them a special place in the hearts of fans. “We will miss them and wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” read a statement issued by the TV show.

Kgosimore portrays the character of Paul Moroka Jr in the SABC1 soapie and viewers did not receive him warmly with complaints regarding his acting surfacing online. Buti joined ‘Generations: The Legacy’ in 2020 along with TV presenter-turned-actor Maseko. The actors will be moving on to other projects and steadily continuing building solid names for themselves in the industry.