Jojo Robinson toasts to the end of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ season 3 and the toxicity it brought

Season three of one of the most talked-about reality shows has come to an end following the airing of part two of “The Real Housewives of Durban” reunion. For the past several weeks, the fabulous housewives of Durban had viewers entertained with every episode that dropped on Showmax.

Part two of the reunion, hosted by TV and radio personality Mthokozisi Cele, better known as MaBlerh, addressed the rest of the issues that were hot topics during the season. “We have finally reached the end of Rhod. I don't know what to say about everything that happened, all I can do is be grateful for the lessons it brought with it,” Jojo Robinson captioned her reel that shared her highlights of the season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Robinson (@mrs.jojo.robinson) This season, her friendship with Nonku Williams ruffled feathers, even causing a divide among the group.

In her post, Jojo shared what she had learnt about people coming into other people’s lives. “I've learnt that everyone that comes into your life was there for a reason. “We might not always understand what that is, but be content in knowing that it was always meant to be exactly how it is. My heart leaves S3 behind knowing that although it broke many times along the road, it still has the capability to heal and love again. ❤️