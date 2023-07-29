Life after being cancelled: Lady Zamar to reflect on continuous backlash in first episode of ‘Unfollowed’

Thursday was a rather eventful day in the world of entertainment. Not only was Jub Jub arrested on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault, Showmax released a trailer for a new show called ‘Unfollowed’ that looks at the lives of local celebrities after being “cancelled”.

The show features the likes of Lady Zamar, Ntsiki Mazwai, Phat Joe, Tol Ass Mo, Mihlali and Jub Jub. Curiously, the announcement of the new show came within hours after it was revealed that Jub Jub had been arrested. Showmax shared the trailer on Instagram. “Life after being cancelled: let's get behind the story and hear what some of our celebrities have to say about where it all started.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) Hosted by radio and television news anchor Thembekile Mrototo, the documentary series unpacks the growing phenomenon of cancel culture with each episode focusing on a different South African celebrity.

Apart from dropping the first trailer for the show, Showmax also announced that the show would premiere on August 23 with new episodes on Wednesdays. The Showmax Original will start with singer Lady Zamar. In 2017, she opened a case of rape against Sjava, who maintained his innocence. The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute, citing insufficient evidence. The first episode will see Lady Zamar reflect on everything that happened, as well as the continuous backlash she still receives on social media. Journalists, activists and legal experts will also weigh in.