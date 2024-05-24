‘uBhut’Omdala’ Mondli Makhoba to take men on a therapeutic journey on ‘Vuka Mjita’

This July, actor Mondli Makhoba also known as Bhut’Omdala, will host Mzansi Wethu’s newest offering, ‘Vuka Mjita’, a show where men will unashamedly, honestly, and vulnerably express their feelings. Many have heard the saying ‘Indoda ayikhali’ (a man does not cry) as this may be taken as a sign of weakness.

‘Vuka Mjita’ is all about taking men on a therapeutic journey that breaks their walls and helps them unlock the doors to the side of healing. Known for his roles in ‘The Wife’, ‘Shaka Ilembe’, Makhoba will facilitate the show, where each week a therapist will sit with a different gentleman who needs a remedy or therapy to deal and change a predicament they are faced with. ‘Vuka Mjita’ has enlisted Clinical Psychologist and Author, Thabang Tlaka, to design a therapy plan that will take the men on a journey that helps each candidate to break down the walls, speak up, and confront their fears.

This is with the hope that the process will help them reflect on the men they are becoming and the role they are playing in their families and in society. “This show is like being part of a journey to ‘empower‘ men and we are looking at it as giving a platform to help understand, nurture and try to heal the mental state of our brothers and sons where it’s needed,” says Director of Local Entertainment Channels Shirley Adonisi. “Our Mzansi brand is all about entertainment that resonates with our audience, and we hope that ‘Vuka Mjita’ will be more than just that but will also be a show where men can be vulnerable and talk openly and honestly.”

‘Vuka Mjita’ will debut on Mzansi Wethu DStv Channel 163 from July 14 at 8pm. As uBhut’Omdala says: ”Kuwumsebenzi wethu (It is our job) to find out why we exist, for there is a bigger purpose.” Tune in to Mzansi Wethu DStv Channel 163 from Sunday 14 July at 8pm to see how men in our modern-day society try to find their purpose for existence through emotional healing.