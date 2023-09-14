5 major entertainment events to look forward to this spring

With spring in full motion, there are plenty of notable events on the horizon. From food and music festivals, to film and television awards, there’s plenty of entertainment to go around.

Here are a few events to look out for: DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival The annual DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival is back again this year and it looks set to be yet another blockbuster affair.

This time around, the festival will be headlined by Maxwell, Tems and Zakes Bantwini. There’ll also be performances from the likes of Robert Glasper and Arrested Development. When: September 23 and 24

Where: Kyalami Grand Prix, Midrand Cost: Tickets range from R950 to R7 300 from Ticketmaster Burna Boy Live In SA

This time last year, Burna Boy was headlining one of the most memorable iterations of DSTV Delicious in recent memory. This time around, he’ll be hosting his very own headline show on the very same day as DSTV Delicious at FNB Stadium. Coincidence? I think not. The African Giant, who’s been on a global stadium tour for over a year, is eager to show that he has major pull all on his own.

When: September 23 Where:: FNB Stadium, Johannesburg Cost: Tickets range from R500 to R5744.25 from Ticketpro

Abantu by Zakes Batwini Zakes Bantwini is set to become the first local artist to headline DHL Stadium when he hosts the first instalment of his Abantu concert on October 28. The Grammy Award winner will be joined at Abantu by the likes of Goldfish, Musa Keys, Major League DJz, Nomcebo Zikode, K.O and Mi Casa.

When: October 28 Where: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Cost: Tickets range from R450 to R3500 from Howler

Trevor Noah Live in South Africa Despite finding himself in the middle of a media firestorm around the controversial 5-minute SA Tourism advert that he’s refuted, Trevor Noah doesn’t seem to be bothered. Why would he when he’s in the middle of a hugely popular and lucrative world tour?

Before he jets off to India for yet another sold-out show in Bengaluru, Noah is set to wrap up his 12-show South African tour with a few more shows in Pretoria this week. When: September 14 - 16 Where: Sun Arena @ Time Square, Menlyn Maine

Cost: Tickets range from R1,279 to R12,778 from Viagogo The 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) Following the announcement of the nominees for this year’s SAFTAs (South African Film and Television Awards) a few weeks ago, the awards ceremony is now ramping up its marketing efforts ahead of the show on September 30.

Leading the pack with nominations for the awards is kykNET with 63 nominations, followed by Netflix with 55. When: September 30 Where: Sun City, Rustenburg. Live broadcast on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and SABC3 (DStv channel 193) at 7pm.