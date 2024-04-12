Headline Act – a double celebration for Cape Town’s Jazz Fest

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) will celebrate its 21st appearance on 3 and 4 May this year. With 21-days before the staging of the 21st Cape Town International Jazz festival, Africa’s Grandest Gathering and Loot.co.za celebrate joint 21st milestones, with the eCommerce platform announcing it is taking pole partner position as presenting sponsor for the return of the iconic festival

For Loot CEO, Shakeerah Diedericks, it was a no-brainer for the company to get involved as the prominent partner at Africa’s biggest multi-stage jazz festival.

“As the official presenting and merchandise partner celebrating our 21st anniversary at the same time as the CTIJF is celebrating its 21st staging, we felt there was a strong synergy in making this an even more memorable occasion for both of us, and our fans.” Diedricks shared that aside from official CTIJF merchandise, Loot would also be offering products to Festinos on show nights, from across its platform and at 2023 prices, some of which as low as R21 and others at massive discounts. Touchscreens will be on site and festival goers will get first pick at the offers from a curated shop of goodies (including TVs and household appliances) only for the CTIJF.

The CTIJF has an illustrious history with some serious global street cred, not only from the patrons,known as Festinos,who frequent the festival from all over the world, but its ever-evolving line-up of artists that represent jazz’s heritage and future. The festival also has the kudos for presenting the biggest spread of international artists. The event draws a diverse audience and partner supporter mix. Brands that have connected with the festival in its 21st iteration, are as diverse as the 31 artists and groups who will grace the four re-imagined stages.

Other notable partners include the City of Cape Town as official host city, Paramount Pictures, whose BET Africa brand will be keeping an eye out for fashion-forward-Festinos, SAA who are offering special packages. Stella Artois and PenBev will ensure that thirsty Festinos will not go thirsty. Headset Solutions who are making listening pleasure just that bit more amped, as well as digital gateway Ozow, whilst Orleans Cosmetics and Fabiani are on hand to keep VIP fans feeling and looking “absolutely fabulous”, with Conde Nast’s Glamour and GQ titles on the lookout for tomorrow’s style setters. Raymond Weil watches are the time-kepers for this 21st celebration. No event would be successful or have its public recognition if it were not for the tireless and creative efforts of today’s media, and the festival would like to thank all press who have opened their arms to welcome the news of the festival’s return, especially Independent Media, Heart FM, IOL, Africa Community Media, Volt Africa, and Magic 828 FM who have all put into action their professed love for this iconic festival.

espAfrika, organisers of the CTIJF expressed their gratitude to the many people and companies who make the festival a reality, saying: “As we have said in the past, there is an African adage that goes along the lines of ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, and so it is with this festival. The CTIJF is a success for so many reasons, not least of all because of the experience our Festinos enjoy, and their loyalty over the years but also because of our partners and the smart brands who recognise the value in what we do and how it can add value on so many different levels. “Thank you for your patience over the past four years or so, it’s good to be back and it’s great to have you with us for today and for a while to come.”

Over the years, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, has not only found itself a warm place in the hearts, minds, and souls of its diverse fanbase, but for artists too. Some of the artists whose careers have blossomed since performing at the festival include the divine Lira, Freshlyground, Black Coffee, Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa Mazwai, Shekhinah, Jonathan Rubain, Goldfish, Goodluck, The Soil, Makifkizolo, the late AKA, YoungstaCPT, Beatenberg, The Brother Moves On, and Sho Madjozi and more including several of the artists on the 2024 line-up. With 2024 looking like it will deliver on its promise of a good time, with an eclectic, energetic and downright top-class billing, the CTIJF is not only back, but it’s also here to send a strong message – “we’re here to stay and we have the clout and support to keep going. We’re not going anywhere but up!”. The presenting partner announcement was made to chime in with the official 21-day countdown to the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival, which began today, 12 April.

A second round of artists and the programme were announced last week with a few more to go. Stay tuned. For more information about artists, and other CTIJF-related news, tune into the website on www.capetownjazzfest.com, download the new app (Cape Town Jazz Festival) or follow social media.