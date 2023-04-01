Splashy Fen Music Festival boasts sprawling line-up and tons of family-friendly activities

For the first time since Covid-19 put a halt on the 2020 festival, Splashy Fen Music Festival is set to welcome campers with no restrictions or limits. In 2022, the festival, which typically has a capacity of around 6 000, was limited to 3 000 people because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Given the challenges of the past few years, festival director Stu Berry is excited to be back at full capacity. “The whole crew feel energised on returning to what is the first totally normal and unrestricted Splashy,” he says. With the weather playing its part ahead of the festival, which takes place over the traditional Easter weekend from April 6 - 10, and fan interest at an all-time high, Berry says everything is going according to plan.

He also shares that he and his team were recently handed a major boost to their preparations when the Department of Transport agreed to sort out the P125, which is the main dirt access road into Splashy. This is going to significantly improve the access experience of Splashy festival-goers. Over the years, Splashy has been able to carve a lane of its own and distinguish itself from other events in the booming South African festival scene.

“Splashy’s legacy speaks for itself – 33 years and counting,” he says when I ask what he feels makes Splashy such a special date on the calendar. Few festivals have lasted that long, and it is a direct result of the amazing atmosphere and culture developed on site. It is truly the friendliest festival in SA. A few weeks before the festival, organisers announced that they had sold 76% of their allotted tickets. Now, just a week prior to the festival, the tickets are almost sold-out. Part of the festival’s most appealing draw cards is the family-themed activities on offer.

These include the popular “Art-Go-Round”, which is a creative art concept that gives Splashy attendees the chance to add their creative mark to a 4-metre collaboration canvas during the festival. Festival-goers can also enjoy activities like UV body painting, henna, hair wrapping, massages, reiki, reflexology, belly dancing, fire-breathing, hula-hooping and day and night time Poi displays. There’ll also be a Kids Zone run by a group of qualified professionals to ensure the safety of children attendance. “The area is cordoned off and parents sign their children in and out when it suits them,” organisers shared through a press release.

“Children of all ages can enjoy sensory, educational, and fun activities such as reading, colouring, face painting, construction areas filled with building blocks, a game zone filled with play equipment, and a traditional Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday.” Splashy will feature performances from some of SA’s top acts across five unique stages. The likes of Zebra, Goodluck, The Kickstands, Majozi and the Ndlovu Youth Choir are all set to grace the various stages at the festival. Berry explains the thought process that went into curating the line-up.

“We have over 400 applications each year and space for just over 100, so it is not easy. It is all about building the energy of the festival each night, and ensuring the genre and type of music suits Splashy and its fans as a whole,” he said. South African electronic music band Goodluck spoke on what fans can expect from them at Splashy. Goodluck. Picture: Supplied “Goodluck is bringing a very high-energy set to Splashy this year. If you aren't keen to go a bit wild and get a bit loose I would recommend you stay in your tent!

“We are raising the temperature and taking the crowd on a beautiful sonic journey. It's going to be extraordinary and we can't wait. “Splashy is a stand-out festival for us so we put in more preparation than we would for a general gig. The production, the sound, and the overall experience is of a very high standard so we have to bring our A-game. “There is a lot of focus and preparation that goes into it and we work together in our studio in Cape Town to craft a sonic and visual experience that raises the bar for us year after year,” they said.

The band also described Splashy as the closest thing we have to something as iconic as Glastonbury Festival. “The venue is raw and naturally beautiful, the production and organisation is world-class, the decor and overall experience is totally fantastic and the festival attracts some of the best people. “Everyone is there for the love of good music and you can truly feel that,” they said.