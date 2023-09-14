All you need to know about Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming performance in Mzansi

Anticipation is high for multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient, cultural icon and living legend, Kendrick Lamar’s performance in South Africa later this year. The rapper will be performing on day two of the Hey Neighbour Festival taking place from December 8 to 10.

This will be Lamar’s second time performing in SA following his March 2014 three city live concerts in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg and excitement is rife but not everyone is ready for the ticket prices. Lamar joins the impressive festival line-up that already includes H.E.R, Khalid, The Chainsmokers and Swedish House Mafia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey Neighbour (@heyneighbourfest) Social media has been buzzing with fans expressing their excitement for the show and also sharing their reservations on the prices for the festival. Taking place at Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria, ticket prices have caused a stir. Phase 1 ticket prices do not come cheep with a day pass retailing from R1 599 to R2 199