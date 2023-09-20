Burna Boy fires back at rumours he postponed FNB Stadium concert due to poor ticket sales

As news of the postponement of Burna Boy’s concert at FNB Stadium, which was scheduled for Saturday, continues to spread across the web like wildfire, the Grammy Award winner has publicly responded. The afro fusion singer took to his Instagram Stories to fire back at critics claiming the show had been postponed due to low ticket sales.

“I was in SA last year and I had 100 Thousand of the most Beautiful South Africans Outside for me,” he posted, referencing his headline performance at DSTV Delicious last year. “So no dead agenda can Agend 😂😂 I will see you again real soon South Africa. I ❤️ you.”

The afro fusion singer took to his Instagram Stories to fire back at critics claiming the show had been postponed due to low ticket sales.Picture: Instagram/burnaboygram The FNB Stadium management team shared that the afro fusion star’s concert has been rescheduled for December 16. This comes after unverified rumours began to circulate online that there’s been internal issues between organisers that compromised the concert.

Burna’s comments come after critics flooded social media to troll the 31-year-old for his show being postponed. Burna, who first exploded onto the scene in SA through a couple of huge features alongside AKA and Da LES, has a turbulent recent history with SA. Back in 2019, Burna controversially vowed never to step foot into South Africa again following xenophobic attacks against foreign Africans.