AKA, K.O bag nominations for the 2023 BETs

Culture’s biggest night, the BET Hip Hop Awards, is set to take place next month, and two popular South African artists will be flying our flag high on the international stage. K.O and the late AKA have been nominated for the Best International Flow category.

Not only will they compete against each other, but also with eight other artist from around the world, nominated alongside them. The two artists have been on a roll with their music. K.O’s “Sete” broke numerous records since its release in September 2022, while AKA’s album “Mass Country”, which released shortly after his death, earlier this year, has been the talk of the town since and has received platinum status.

On X @chartsafrica posted, “Congratulations @akaworldwide on your nomination for the Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards…” Congratulations @akaworldwide on your nomination for the Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards… pic.twitter.com/z1Df9SAYUY — ChartsAfrica 📊 (@chartsafrica) September 7, 2023 It will be interesting to see whether either of them bag this award, if at all. In May, K.O’s fans where upset when he lost to AKA at the Metro FM Awards in the Artist of the Year category. K.O also lost the coveted Song of the Year award to Betusile Mcinga for “Ngena Noah”.

Overall, across 17 categories, “WAP” hitmaker Cardi B and 21 Savage led the BET nominees list with twelve nominations each. Drake follows close behind with nine nominations, and Afro-beats star, Burna Boy and DJ Khaled secured seven nods each. J. Cole received six nominations, Jay Z and Coi Leray secured five, GloRilla, five and Lil Uzi Vert, four.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy for BET shared in a statement: “This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion.” The BET Hip Hop Awards are set to tape on October 10 at 9pm and will air on BET at a later date. Check out the full nominees list below.

Best Hip-Hop Video “Just Wanna Rock” — Lil Uzi Vert “Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)” — Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B “Shake Sumn” — DaBaby “Sittin’ On Top of the World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage “Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B Best Collaboration

“All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole “God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Players (DJ Saige Remix)” — Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana” — Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj “Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B Best Duo or Group City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy Drake & 21 Savage EARTHGANG

Larry June & The Alchemist Quavo & Takeoff Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer Burna Boy Busta Rhymes

Cardi B Coi Leray DaBaby

Drake Kendrick Lamar Megan Thee Stallion

Lyricist of the Year 21 Savage André 3000

Burna Boy Cardi B Conway The Machine

Drake J. Cole Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year Anderson .Paak Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley DaBaby & Reel Goats Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers Travis Scott Song of the Year

“All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole “God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy “Just Wanna Rock” — Lil Uzi Vert

“Players” — Coi Leray “Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B “Rich Flex” — Drake & 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage “Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great… — GloRilla Coi — Coi Leray God Did — Dj Khaled

Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage Heroes & Villains — Metro Boomin Jackman. — Jack Harlow

Pink Tape — Lil Uzi Vert Traumazine — Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage Burna Boy Cardi B

Drake GloRilla J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar Lil Uzi Vert Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob DJ Khaled Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy Hitmaka Kaytranada

London On Da Track Metro Boomin The Alchemist

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist Armani White Central Cee

Doechii Finesse2tymes Ice Spice

Kaliii Lola Brooke Sexyy Redd

DJ of the Year Chase B D-Nice

DJ Cassidy DJ Clark Kent DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff DJ Khaled Kaytranada

Metro Boomin Best Hip-Hop Platform All Hip Hop

Caresha Please Drink Champs HipHop DX

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game Rap Caviar The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast XXL Hustler of the Year

21 Savage 50 Cent Burna Boy

Cardi B Caresha DJ Khaled

Drake Jay-Z Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage “Creepin’” — (Metro Boomin Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage) 21 Savage “Peaches & Eggplants” — (Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage) André 3000 “Scientists & Engineers” — (Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B “Tomorrow 2” — (GloRilla & Cardi B) Cardi B “Put It On Da Floor Again” — (Latto Feat. Cardi B) Drake “Oh U Went” — (Young Thug Feat. Drake)

J. Cole “All My Life” — (Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole) Jay-Z “God Did” — (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy) Impact Track

“30” — Nas “All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole “Anxiety” — Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Win For Nothing” — Symba “Champions” — NLE Choppa “God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Scientists & Engineers” — Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane “Therapy Pt. 2” — Robert Glasper Feat. Mac Miller Best International Flow

AKA (South Africa) Black Sherif (Ghana) Central Cee (UK)

Gazo (France) J Hus (UK) K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil) Ninho (France) Sampa The Great (Zambia)