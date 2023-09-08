AKA, K.O bag nominations for the 2023 BETs

Culture’s biggest night, the BET Hip Hop Awards, is set to take place next month, and two popular South African artists will be flying our flag high on the international stage.
K.O and the late AKA have been nominated for the Best International Flow category.
Not only will they compete against each other, but also with eight other artist from around the world, nominated alongside them.
The two artists have been on a roll with their music.
K.O’s “Sete” broke numerous records since its release in September 2022, while AKA’s album “Mass Country”, which released shortly after his death, earlier this year, has been the talk of the town since and has received platinum status.
On X @chartsafrica posted, “Congratulations @akaworldwide on your nomination for the Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards…”
It will be interesting to see whether either of them bag this award, if at all.
In May, K.O’s fans where upset when he lost to AKA at the Metro FM Awards in the Artist of the Year category. K.O also lost the coveted Song of the Year award to Betusile Mcinga for “Ngena Noah”.
Overall, across 17 categories, “WAP” hitmaker Cardi B and 21 Savage led the BET nominees list with twelve nominations each.
Drake follows close behind with nine nominations, and Afro-beats star, Burna Boy and DJ Khaled secured seven nods each.
J. Cole received six nominations, Jay Z and Coi Leray secured five, GloRilla, five and Lil Uzi Vert, four.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy for BET shared in a statement: “This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion.”
The BET Hip Hop Awards are set to tape on October 10 at 9pm and will air on BET at a later date.
Check out the full nominees list below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
“Just Wanna Rock” — Lil Uzi Vert
“Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)” — Coi Leray
“Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B
“Shake Sumn” — DaBaby
“Sittin’ On Top of the World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B
Best Collaboration
“All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Players (DJ Saige Remix)” — Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes
“Princess Diana” — Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
“Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B
Best Duo or Group
City Girls
DJ Drama & Jeezy
Drake & 21 Savage
EARTHGANG
Larry June & The Alchemist
Quavo & Takeoff
Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Coi Leray
DaBaby
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
André 3000
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Conway The Machine
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
DaBaby & Reel Goats
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Travis Scott
Song of the Year
“All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
“Just Wanna Rock” — Lil Uzi Vert
“Players” — Coi Leray
“Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B
“Rich Flex” — Drake & 21 Savage
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great… — GloRilla
Coi — Coi Leray
God Did — Dj Khaled
Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage
Heroes & Villains — Metro Boomin
Jackman. — Jack Harlow
Pink Tape — Lil Uzi Vert
Traumazine — Megan Thee Stallion
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Producer of the Year
ATL Jacob
DJ Khaled
Dr. Dre
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kaytranada
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
The Alchemist
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
Armani White
Central Cee
Doechii
Finesse2tymes
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Redd
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Clark Kent
DJ Drama
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Platform
All Hip Hop
Caresha Please
Drink Champs
HipHop DX
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
Rap Caviar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
XXL
Hustler of the Year
21 Savage
50 Cent
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Caresha
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage “Creepin’” — (Metro Boomin Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
21 Savage “Peaches & Eggplants” — (Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage)
André 3000 “Scientists & Engineers” — (Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Cardi B “Tomorrow 2” — (GloRilla & Cardi B)
Cardi B “Put It On Da Floor Again” — (Latto Feat. Cardi B)
Drake “Oh U Went” — (Young Thug Feat. Drake)
J. Cole “All My Life” — (Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole)
Jay-Z “God Did” — (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)
Impact Track
“30” — Nas
“All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Anxiety” — Megan Thee Stallion
“Can’t Win For Nothing” — Symba
“Champions” — NLE Choppa
“God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Scientists & Engineers” — Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
“Therapy Pt. 2” — Robert Glasper Feat. Mac Miller
Best International Flow
AKA (South Africa)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Central Cee (UK)
Gazo (France)
J Hus (UK)
K.O (South Africa)
Major Rd (Brazil)
Ninho (France)
Sampa The Great (Zambia)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)