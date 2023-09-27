DStv Delicious Festival responds to Ringo Madlingozi’s bad treatment claims: ‘We aim to treat all artists with the utmost respect’

The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival Powered by LottoStar, organisers are looking into the allegations of mistreatment of legendary South African musician Ringo Madlingozi that led to him cutting his performance. Madlingozi performed on Day One of the popular festival but his set was cut short due to grievances he had with the organisers.

In videos circulating online, Madlingozi is seen mid-set telling the crowd that he won’t be returning to the festival and then he is seen walking off the stage. Just before going backstage, he is seen putting up what appears to be the middle finger.

He was FED UP! 😭😭😭 walked off stage without finishing his set and showed the middle finger 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/E1o5miw9HR pic.twitter.com/Z7rMXQ9SUE — Spiked 🤍 (@Kea_Nuri) September 24, 2023 In a statement issued to IOL Entertainment, Funeka Peppeta, media director for The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, said the festival aims to treat all artists with the utmost respect and professionalism. “After 10 years of Delicious, we can proudly say that we have supported more South African talent than most over the years, from live performances to providing a platform for them to the festival goers as well as in media and social.“

While Madlingozi was not looking for a red carpet to be rolled out for him, he complained about being treated badly by security, him being the opening act and his allocated performance time being cut short. Ringo Madlingozi says he was given 38 minutes to perform when the initial agreement was an hour, he says he and his musical director spent time putting together an hour performance. — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) September 26, 2023