LOOK: Inside Konka’s ultra exclusive All-White party

The who’s who in the local entertainment industry were spotted on various snaps across social media at entertainment property Konka’s "Summer Tour - All White Edition" at Johannesburg’s Thaba Eco Hotel.
In attendance were the likes of K Naomi, Da LES, Kelvin Momo, Faith Nketsi, Khuli Chana, Kabza De Small and Uncle Waffles. K Naomi shared some Instagram posts from the party alongside entrepreneur Sharon Khuzwayo.
“Listen, life is about having fun and making memories with the ones you love! Wearing: @teestylish_sa. Hair: @thesanhair,” she said on Instagram.
The “Summer Tour”, which saw partygoers dressed in their Sunday best, also featured a live band tribute performance for the late rapper, AKA, who regularly performed at the popular Konka Soweto establishment in Pimville, Soweto.
On Sunday, the Grammy award-winning Zakes Bantwini is set to perform at Konka Soweto as part of the ongoing Glenmorangie Experience, which has thus far visited Cape Town and Pretoria.
“Join us for the @glenmorangieza Experience only at the big ⭕️ with @zakesbantwini this Sunday 19th March, Ultimate daytime vibe,” shared Konka on Instagram.
“Konka is one of my favourite destinations in Johannesburg and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone coming out to support me out there on Sunday,” added Bantwini.
“I’ve got a special set and performance planned for everyone and I can’t wait to showcase all the music we’ve been putting out these past couple of years.
“I’ve also got a few surprises up my sleeve and some new music off my upcoming album, “Abantu”.”