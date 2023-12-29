Ring in the new year at these top spots offering a stellar line-up of performers

It’s almost time to usher in the new year and of course the moment calls for a celebration after all that was survived in 2023. Across the country, numerous celebrations are being hosted by the best venues and of course the line-ups are sizzling with artists doing back-to-back performances.

The V&A Waterfront has a whole host of events and activities for everyone to enjoy. Usher in the new year with the V&A Waterfront's New Year's Eve Celebration. The festivities commence at 3pm, featuring artists performing on a specially-constructed stage by the water, to keep the audience entertained as the countdown to the New Year begins. An exceptional line-up of artists, that includes Tarryn Lamb, Just Jinger, Sun El Musician, Black Ties, Mandisi Dyantyis, The Rivertones, Seth Grey, and The Ploemies has been scheduled.

The night will culminate in a five-minute firework display that will light up the sky as midnight arrives. International chart topping G-Eazy will headline the Ignite Secrets of Summer along with local luminaries Zakes Bantwini, Matthew Mole, and Nadia Nakai. Picture: Supplied

International chart topping G-Eazy will headline the Ignite Secrets of Summer along with local luminaries Zakes Bantwini, Matthew Mole, and Nadia Nakai. The night promises an immersive blend of global star power and homegrown talent, setting the stage for the pinnacle of New Years revelry on December 31 against the picturesque backdrop of UCT. All roads lead to Ushaka Beach Durban for the Hunter’s Paradise Beach Club. Kicking off the 16-day tropical VIP beach experience on December 21, 2023, the festival is still underway with 1 more week (8 days) until the culminating event taking place on January 5, 2024.

DJ Cndo will be headlining the Hunter’s Paradise Beach Club on New Years Eve. Picture: Supplied Organised by ODWIL Productions and JJM Productions, the Hunter’s Paradise Beach Club is not just an event, it is a lifestyle that you will not experience anywhere else in South Africa.