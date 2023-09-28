Rocking the Daisies postponed in both cities due to devastating floods and unprecedented weather

Over the past week, the Western Cape was struck by a devastating storm and accompanying flooding, causing havoc across the province. In light of the floods and unprecedented weather conditions, organisers of music and lifestyle festival Rocking the Daisies have announced the decision to postpone it to November.

“This decision has been made after extensive correspondence with safety teams, suppliers, stakeholders, and city officials off the back of official statements made by the Western Cape government regarding the disaster. “Taking into consideration the damage to infrastructure, as well as current and forecasted risks to all role-players, most importantly you - our valued festival goers.” Rocking the Daisies will now take place on November 17-19 in Cape Town with most headline acts - Stormzy, The Vamps, J.I.D, Denzel Curry and more being confirmed to perform.

With the Western Cape being devastated by severe weather, our hearts are with the disaster management efforts currently underway across communities in the region more severely affected than our festival. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z8WpGIS8LH — Rocking the Daisies (@RockingTheDaisy) September 27, 2023 The festival will take place on November 19 in Johannesburg.

Organisers explained the decision to postpone both cities is to cater for their international artists who make the trip down to South Africa for two shows. “We also view the shows as one weekend for our team, cross-connected suppliers and overall logistics of the event. So, delaying one and not the other is not a viable option. “Not only for the overall running of the festival but also as an ask for artist teams who would need to make the big trip twice on already dull calendars with multiple moving parts in extended teams.”