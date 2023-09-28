Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Rocking the Daisies postponed in both cities due to devastating floods and unprecedented weather

K Keed performing on the Rocking the Daises stage. Picture: Instagram/Rocking the Daisies

K Keed performing on the Rocking the Daises stage. Picture: Instagram/Rocking the Daisies

Published 55m ago

Share

Over the past week, the Western Cape was struck by a devastating storm and accompanying flooding, causing havoc across the province.

In light of the floods and unprecedented weather conditions, organisers of music and lifestyle festival Rocking the Daisies have announced the decision to postpone it to November.

“This decision has been made after extensive correspondence with safety teams, suppliers, stakeholders, and city officials off the back of official statements made by the Western Cape government regarding the disaster.

“Taking into consideration the damage to infrastructure, as well as current and forecasted risks to all role-players, most importantly you - our valued festival goers.”

Rocking the Daisies will now take place on November 17-19 in Cape Town with most headline acts - Stormzy, The Vamps, J.I.D, Denzel Curry and more being confirmed to perform.

The festival will take place on November 19 in Johannesburg.

Organisers explained the decision to postpone both cities is to cater for their international artists who make the trip down to South Africa for two shows.

“We also view the shows as one weekend for our team, cross-connected suppliers and overall logistics of the event. So, delaying one and not the other is not a viable option.

“Not only for the overall running of the festival but also as an ask for artist teams who would need to make the big trip twice on already dull calendars with multiple moving parts in extended teams.”

Organisers have also shown their support for those affected by the weather disaster and will be donating a percentage of all tickets retained by festival goers to the Gift of the Givers Flood Relief Fund.

Tickets will be rolled over to the new dates and a refund window (October 3-6) will be opened upon closure tickets will remain in place.

Related Topics:

Western CapeJohannesburgLive ConcertsFloodsWeatherEntertainmentSouth African EntertainmentArtists