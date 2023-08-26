Tasha Cobbs adds to international stars coming to Mzansi this September

Multi award-winning gospel American musician and songwriter, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, will be performing in South African this September. Vertex Events, once again for their Magic Music Sessions, brings another top international act to the country.

Cobbs’ fans will get to hear her perform some of greatest hits live, such as ‘Jehovah Jirah’, ‘In Spite Of Me’, ‘I’m Getting Ready’ and ‘Put a Prise on It’. Cobbs will perform Thursday, September 21 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, while Cape Town is second in line and will worship on Friday, September 22 at GrandWest. Award-winning Gospel legend, Reverend Benjamin Dube and the talented award-winning Dr Tumi, will share their anointed voices as opening acts of the Pretoria leg.

Singer and songwriter and a force to be reckoned with, Hle, and much-loved Crown Gospel Music Awards winner, Jumbo, will grace the stage as supporting acts of the Cape Town leg. Presenter, radio personality, actress and writer, Thami Ngubeni will MC the much-anticipated shows, a perfect fit and addition to uplift and motivate any crowd. Cobbs joins the list of international acts coming to Mzansi this spring.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will be performing at the FNB Stadium on September 23, kicking off his Burna Boy After Tour. Fellow Nigerian artist Tems will be headlining the DStv Delicious Festival along with Maxwell.