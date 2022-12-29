Wondering where to ring in the New Year? Here are a few suggestions...

It’s almost time to ring in the New Year and what better way to do so than by doing it with friends and having a good old time partying the night away. As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023, event venues and organisers are putting together some of the best line-ups and packages for party-goers.

The Mother City does seem to be a firm favourite to ring in the New Year, with several big events being hosted in Cape Town. A-listers such as Somizi Mhlongo, Thando Thabethe, Moozlie and Boity Thulo have already checked into Cape Town. The parties are calling all the big ballers to come and have fun and are offering some serious packages.

While some parties cost an arm and a leg, there are those that offer an amazing time without compromising a person’s bank balance. CAPE TOWN Bacardi Holiday Club

One event that is catering for patrons' pockets in mind is the Bacardi Holiday Club all-inclusive event, Best Day Ever, on December 30. The Bacardi Holiday Club has always had Joburgers singing its praises and now Capetonians will get to experience the all-inclusive festival. “Bacardi Holiday club happens once a year in Jo'burg and sells out within minutes as a much loved, exclusive event on the Jozi event calendar. Every year we have an outcry from our fans to host more events so they can experience the all-inclusive festival we provide. “We knew that Cape Town in December would be the perfect opportunity for us to host another fantastic unlimited drinks, unlimited food, unlimited good times event as it's an exciting, unique event,” said organiser Charlotte Kanter.

Set at the spectacular Grand Africa Cafe & Beach in the centre of Cape Town, it’s never been easier to enjoy Best Day Ever, in the city. The line-up includes Focalistic, Muzi, Morda, Lelo What's Good, Uncle Party Time and Moozlie as the host. Whether you're jamming to their insane line-up, sipping cocktails, enjoying non-stop drinks or getting down as the sun sets over the Atlantic, this event brings an unrivalled energy to the Cape’s December event schedule.

The one-day event is super mega but also kept exclusive and intimate with tickets limited to only 1600 lucky people. Bacardi Club House member tickets are only R950, while regular tickets are R1250. Food and drinks are included. TANG Waterfront NYE Party Newly opened Asian restaurant Tang Waterfront will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party headlined by Grammy nominated Zakes Bantwini. Sir Vincent and DJ Loyd will be adding even more to the night’s mouth-watering mix!

Tickets start from R2500 with a glass of Moët & Chandon, non-stop canapés and sushi⁠. A VIP table for six will set you back R25 000. JOBURG Soweto in Colours Countdown

Soweto in Colours Countdown guarantees to have the most extensive line-up in SA House, Hip Hop and Kwaito featuring the hottest Local DJs all taking place at the Soweto Theatre. Tshepo Junior, Mo Flava, DJ Zan D, Ayanda MVP, PLAYGAL, Big Sky, Crazy Black Dudes, Tenacity, MR X, DJ Toyoter, DJ Cya and Deejay Prince SA will be live on the newly revamped Jabulani Amphitheatre. There will be a great array of music, food sold at the venue and dynamic fireworks display which can be enjoyed in a safe and relaxed environment with family and friends.

Tickets start from R150. Golden Circle: R250 and VIP is R800. Time Square Block Party 2022 Sun International’s Time Square NYE Block Party on December 31 will be returning for it’s fourth edition and organisers are going all out.

Featuring 15 of South Africa’s best beat mixers on the decks, artists include Ayanda MVP, Da Josh, DJ Kent, Dino Bravo, Dali Wonga, DJ Ready D, Das Kapital, DBN Gogo, Chris Beatz, Kabza De Small, Shekinah, Pabi Cooper, Prince Kaybee, Twins on Deck and Young Stunna. “The previous parties drew capacity crowds to our state-of-the-art SunBet Arena, and we are expecting this year’s event, post-pandemic, to be bigger and better, having bolstered the line-up with more top local DJs to entertain,” said Time Square general manager Ruben Gooranah. “Partygoers can expect an audiovisual spectacular which is on par with the biggest in the world.” The NYE Block Party starts at 6pm on December 31 and ends at 3am on January 1, 2023.

DURBAN Fact Durban Rocks Returning for the first Fact Durban Rocks New Year’s Eve party since the 2019/2020 crossover. Durban’s People’s Park is set to come alive as a fitting celebration to usher in the New Year.

Event attendees this year are in luck as an exception has been made, allowing cooler boxes at a R150 charge. The line-up includes some of the country’s top artists such as K.O, Shimza, Khuzani, DJ Tira, Makhadzi, Duncan and Zakwe, Dlala Mshunqisi and Distruction Boyz. Big Nuz is scheduled to perform at the event, however, following the sudden passing of Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, so the performance might be different.

Tickets for Fact Durban Rocks start at R350 to R1200. Ballito BIG Week Following a successful 2022 that came with the global success of his studio album “Ghetto King“, Zakes Bantwini is returning home for a fitting celebration on January 1.

Bantwini will be hosting a special homecoming festival at Ballito BIG Week that will showcase his full on-stage experience supported by his band, alongside his industry peers and friends Sun-El Musician, Tresor and Karyendasoul, to name just a few, proudly brought to you by Savanna. Ballito Big Week affords locals and holidaymakers their pick of a mix of events, music and line-ups which organisers say are designed to cater to Mzansi’s eclectic music scene. Ballito BIG Week' will take place at the Ballito Cane Fields (D173 Esenembi Rd, Dolphin Coast, 4399) between 5pm and 2am. Early bird, general and VIP tickets are on sale from R300 to R650.