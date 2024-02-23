The Wanderers Club, Cricket Oval in Illovo, Johannesburg is set to turn into a playground of soul-stirring melodies, magnetic energy, and vibrant artistry as Jazz On The Square Festival makes its highly anticipated return this March. Produced by La Funk, the one-day annual live music extravaganza promises an exceptional fusion of local South African and international artists, delivering a mind-blowing experience that will leave a lasting imprint on your soul.

First held in 2022 at the Mall of Africa, during Women's Month and this year the white and gold, picnic vibes will set the stage for a day of pure bliss. Attendees will get to explore the festival grounds adorned with captivating art installations, beauty exhibits that exude elegance, and fashion displays that radiate style. It's more than just a music festival; it's an immersive experience where every corner holds surprises just waiting to be discovered.

The artist line-up for Jazz On The Square Festival is truly a tapestry of musical brilliance and boundless talent. Music lovers can look forward to soulful performances that will touch their hearts and make their spirits soar, igniting their passion for music. The melodic charm of Zonke, powerhouse vocals of Shekhinah, and the mesmerizing sounds of Bongeziwe Mabandla are bound to transport those attending to another realm.

Mandisi Dyantyis, Marcus Harvey, Lindiwe Maxolo, and Sjava will also grace the stage, each bringing their own unique musical prowess to create a symphony of breathtaking performances. Jazz On The Square Festival takes place on March 30. Venue: The Wanderers Club, Cricket Oval, Illovo, Johannesburg