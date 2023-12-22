Independent Online
‘The Barbz that matters here in Mzansi’ - Sjava response to Nicki Minaj tweet has followers in stitches

Sjava Indlalifa. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 1h ago

On ‘X’, one thing is for sure, we know how to bring the laughs and have a good time. Recently, our very own “uMama” hitmaker, Sjava Indlalifa, decided to spice things up by proudly adopting the title of a "Barb," in alignment with with Nicki Minaj's fanbase.

Indlalifa couldn't resist responding to Minaj's post where she expressed gratitude to her loyal supporters, the “Barbs”.

He went full-on Nkabi (or Nkarbie, whichever tickles your funny bone), assuring Minaj that she's got nothing to worry about because her fans have her back.

@NICKIMINAJ wrote: “Dear Barbz, You did it. Thank you so much. Thank you so much, barbz. Thank you so much. 🥹 Love always, HB 🎀”

In a humorous way, Sjava took the tweet as a love letter to himself.

@Sjava_atm responded: “Khululeka sizohlale sikweseka njalo Qhawe ngeke basenze lutho masibambisene singama barbz siyonqoba njalo ❤️”

Which translates to: "Freely, we will always remain united, Hero, we will accomplish nothing unless we hold together as Barbz, we will conquer always.“

Tweeps couldn’t help sharing a laugh with this one.

@slingitoo commented: “Sjava is a funny person actually, his sense of humour is top notch😂😂😂.“

@VendaVendor also wrote: “😂 you’re hilarious 😂 Trevor Nkabi.”

@Emmanue74657891 chirped in and said: “😂😂🤣🤣the Barbz that matters here in mzansi.”

While @MissGaby_M shared a meme which relates to the tweet on all levels. “Reminds me of this meme 😭😭😭”

