‘The Barbz that matters here in Mzansi’ - Sjava response to Nicki Minaj tweet has followers in stitches

On ‘X’, one thing is for sure, we know how to bring the laughs and have a good time. Recently, our very own “uMama” hitmaker, Sjava Indlalifa, decided to spice things up by proudly adopting the title of a "Barb," in alignment with with Nicki Minaj's fanbase. Indlalifa couldn't resist responding to Minaj's post where she expressed gratitude to her loyal supporters, the “Barbs”.

He went full-on Nkabi (or Nkarbie, whichever tickles your funny bone), assuring Minaj that she's got nothing to worry about because her fans have her back. @NICKIMINAJ wrote: “Dear Barbz, You did it. Thank you so much. Thank you so much, barbz. Thank you so much. 🥹 Love always, HB 🎀” In a humorous way, Sjava took the tweet as a love letter to himself.

HB 🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 19, 2023 @Sjava_atm responded: “Khululeka sizohlale sikweseka njalo Qhawe ngeke basenze lutho masibambisene singama barbz siyonqoba njalo ❤️” Which translates to: "Freely, we will always remain united, Hero, we will accomplish nothing unless we hold together as Barbz, we will conquer always.“ Khululeka sizohlale sikweseka njalo Qhawe ngeke basenze lutho masibambisene singama barbz siyonqoba njalo ❤️ https://t.co/oE2d1ZMtKq — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) December 20, 2023 Tweeps couldn’t help sharing a laugh with this one.

@slingitoo commented: “Sjava is a funny person actually, his sense of humour is top notch😂😂😂.“ @VendaVendor also wrote: “😂 you’re hilarious 😂 Trevor Nkabi.” @Emmanue74657891 chirped in and said: “😂😂🤣🤣the Barbz that matters here in mzansi.”