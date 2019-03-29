Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha. Picture: Twitter

Durban - Babes Wodumo has stunned the internet yet again, after a short video of her reciting the lyrics contained in a song referencing her abuse surfaced on Friday. 

Babes Wodumo can be seen on video reciting the words: "Kukhona iy'ngane la endlini", which translates loosely to ”(behave) there are children in the house".  

At the weekend, DJ Tira came under fire when he recorded himself singing to and dancing to the Mampintsha song, which is yet to be released officially on digital streaming platforms. He was with one of his Afrotainment dancers in the car with an unknown woman driving at the time.

DJ Tira appears to feature on the song, as he could be heard singing in the video which went viral at the weekend. 

Babes Wodumo in the latest video appeared to have been partying at Rich Durban, a Durban nightclub in the Springfield area. The club hosted her birthday celebrations on Thursday night.  

Babes Wodumo was trending on Twitter on Friday when the video surfaced. Most people were shocked, angry and appeared to be dejected by her actions and questioned why she would recite the lines of the song which were seen as making light of her own abuse.

This is how Twitter reacted to Babes Wodumo:

Sunday Tribune 