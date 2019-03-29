Durban - Babes Wodumo has stunned the internet yet again, after a short video of her reciting the lyrics contained in a song referencing her abuse surfaced on Friday.

Babes Wodumo can be seen on video reciting the words: "Kukhona iy'ngane la endlini", which translates loosely to ”(behave) there are children in the house".

At the weekend, DJ Tira came under fire when he recorded himself singing to and dancing to the Mampintsha song, which is yet to be released officially on digital streaming platforms. He was with one of his Afrotainment dancers in the car with an unknown woman driving at the time.

DJ Tira appears to feature on the song, as he could be heard singing in the video which went viral at the weekend.

Babes Wodumo in the latest video appeared to have been partying at Rich Durban, a Durban nightclub in the Springfield area. The club hosted her birthday celebrations on Thursday night.

Babes Wodumo was trending on Twitter on Friday when the video surfaced. Most people were shocked, angry and appeared to be dejected by her actions and questioned why she would recite the lines of the song which were seen as making light of her own abuse.

This is how Twitter reacted to Babes Wodumo:

Babes Wodumo and Maphintsha used abuse to market their

kuneyngane layndlini.PR is at its lowest in S.A pic.twitter.com/LZQ6dnknuS — 4D Shangaan (@NoChill4D) March 29, 2019

How many of us are disappointed in Babes Wodumo after seeing her performing Mampintsha's new track Khona Ingane Lay'ndlini.? How many of us will stay focused, Drink Water & Mind our own business next time? #BabesWodumo #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/ICfbWfGPa5 — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) March 29, 2019

Babe Twitter: Mampintsha should be cancelled for abusing Babes Wodumo. #Mampintsha #BabesWodumo



Babe Wodumo to Black Twitter: 😔 😢 😭 😂 pic.twitter.com/HPxvAQK8HR — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) March 29, 2019

Does Babes Wodumo take what was done to her seriously? Does she respect those who went all out to stand by her and cancel Mampintsha? Does she understand that gender based violence and femicide are a real thing? https://t.co/gSe2vLcFAV — Phiwa Nkambule (@PhiwaNk) March 29, 2019

Babes Wodumo fans right now pic.twitter.com/YSlaZNG8gf — Monde🦁 (@MondeRay_) March 29, 2019

Shem Babes Wodumo is toying with your emotions.



She knew performing that song will get negative attention. You sitting there calling for #MuteMampintsha when his victim is performing his music. Who is the fool here?



BTW, she is under no contractual obligation to perform it! pic.twitter.com/l58ebsVq2I — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) March 29, 2019

At what point do you hold an adult responsible for their actions and choices?



Choices have consequences. People don’t get exempt from responsibility just because they are famous.



Babes Wodumo is not a child. She is a grown woman. — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) March 29, 2019

Babes Wodumo basically told SA "you take your business and you mind it. You mind it, you mind it, you mind it" — Zaddy (@OhLee_XV) March 29, 2019

Babes Wodumo doesn't care bro 😂😂😂 — Gwabini👑 (@The_Zungu) March 29, 2019

I don’t know what to make of Babes Wodumo anymore!! She’s truly sick in the head I’m pretty sure, does she understand that one day she’ll wake up and that man will kill her and the public won’t care?? 🥺 — Helaaaang ausi (@lesegotriumph) March 29, 2019

Babes Wodumo.



This is what people mean when they say "Phumani kwizindaba zabantu" ya neh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A82SphHeNb — Ťhe Àlçhëmisť (@Lecron) March 29, 2019

Sunday Tribune