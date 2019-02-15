Durban - The South African Maritime Safety Authority launched an investigation into the vessel fire which saw six people killed on Thursday.

The six people were killed when a vessel caught fire at the Durban harbour, Samsa confirmed in a statement on Friday.

SAMSA said the vessel, known as the f.v TROPICAL 1 was a Mozambique registered one and that the agency was in the process of formally making contact with the Mozambican authorities to inform them about the incident.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the bodies were recovered just before midnight on Thursday evening. Naidoo said three people are recovering in hospital.

Naidoo told the Daily News the fishing trawler arrived at the Durban Harbour at 2 pm and caught alight shortly thereafter. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. Police have opened an inquest docket.