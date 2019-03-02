Photo: Supplied

Durban - Two Mozambican brothers were sentenced to harsh prison terms for the murder of Umhlali wedding venue owner Marius Deyzel, in 2017, and a string of other serious crimes. Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele credited the Vryheid task team for their investigation into the crimes of Aron “Poliane” Feijao Moiane, 26, and Jaulane Feijao Moiane, 35.

Aron was sentenced to 95 years in addition to his life sentence and Jaulane to 85 years.

“The trial started four weeks ago and yesterday the two accused were found guilty on 11 counts.

“These include a farm attack, murder, armed robbery, attempted murder, hijacking, attempted escape from lawful custody, attempted robbery, assault on a police officer and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said Mbele.

“The first case was reported on November 8, 2016, when the suspects attacked an elderly victim in the Zin-kwazi area.

“The victim was assaulted, tied up and robbed.

“They struck again at Chantilly Farm, KwaDukuza, on January 2, 2017, threatening a victim with firearms and a knife, and robbing him of his items including cellphones, cash, laptop, keys and a vehicle.”

Guests at the farm were also robbed.

Later that month, they murdered and robbed Deysel at the Maroupi wedding venue, Umhlali.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson, who was instrumental in the investigation and attended court proceedings, said he was elated.

“I went through a lot to arrest these guys. I hope they never see the light of day again.”

He said Deysel’s partner, Edith Cunningham, testified in aggravation of sentence that they should be locked up, and the key thrown away so they could never do what they did to them to anyone else.

Deysel died from a gunshot wound while he was protecting guests at his wedding venue.