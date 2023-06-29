‘Big Brother Mzansi’ stars Mpho Wa Badimo and Themba Broly’s baby boy has arrived

“Big Brother Mzansi” season three winner Mpho Wa Badimo Mvundla has welcomed her second son, who she shares with artist and reality TV star Themba “ThembaBroly” Mabaso, who she meet inside the “Big Brother Mzansi” house. In her newest life update vlog, Mvundla shared with her fans that her baby has arrived and the current space she is in, how she is making money, and being in the begining stages of a budding romance.

Mvundla and Mabaso’s relationship came to an end last year, and the breakdown of their relationship was seen on his reality show, “Themba: My Inked World”. Viewers got to see Mabaso be absent during most of Mvundla’s pregnancy. This is his third child, he has two with his baby mama Nqobile. “I don’t want to lie to you, my love life right now is so funny. I literally had the opportunity of interacting with people during my pregnancy. I’m just grateful that I have opened a portal of attracting people with the like mind that they have and monied people.”