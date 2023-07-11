Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni yells about semen and dildos while babysitting Dream Kardashian

Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni yelled about semen and dildos while babysitting her six-year-old granddaughter Dream Kardashian. The troubled reality star, 51, and Dream, who Chyna, 35, had with ex Rob Kardashian, 36, were playing with a Google Alexa device when Toni began screaming about its AI voice not switching off.

She was seen in a now-deleted TikTok video ranting: “Alexa, get the f*** on. I’m telling you, bitch, you better move on.” “Alexa, I’m going to punch you in your f****** jaw. Get out of here. Scram.”

When Dream told her grandmother: “It doesn’t work like that,” Alexa then began to inform her listeners that she enjoys curling up in bed with “a good book and a warm coffee.” Toni replied: “And a nice hot dildo and a bucket of c*m.”

None of the Kardashians have publicly acknowledged Toni’s TikTok video. Chyna, who recently said she has found God after earning a fortune from OnlyFans, has also not reacted to her mother’s social media rant. The former ‘Rob and Chyna’ star recently made up with her mom after years of feuding, and early in May Chyna shared a video of her and Toni showing off a tattoo on her chest of ‘Angela’ – Toni’s real name.

Toni said in the clip about the inking: “It’s huge!” before the pair hugged. Chyna captioned the post: “Thank you God, for the 35 years of life. I love you mom for birthing me. Happy Birthday to me.” The reunion came after Chyna was accused by Toni of stopping her from visiting her grandchildren, Dream and King Cairo.