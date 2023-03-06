King Charles has ‘no wish to see’ his brother homeless or his son deprived of UK base

King Charles is reportedly set to offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an “olive branch” by allowing them to stay at Buckingham Palace when they visit Britain in future. The monarch, 74, is said to have given Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, “weeks” to move out of their grace-and-favour home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – which may be given to Prince Harry – but is now thought to be planning on offering them a luxury spot in the palace, according to the Mail on Sunday.

It said it is part of the “latest move in the complex merry-go-round of royal properties set in motion by the King’s plans to streamline the monarchy and remove perks from non-working royals”.

Harry and Meghan now live in a nine-bedroom £12 million (R262m) house in Montecito, California, after they quit life as senior royals in 2020 and are said to have been told to get their belongings out of Frogmore. The “Mail on Sunday” said Palace sources had insisted the couple will still be invited to the king’s Coronation on May 6 despite fallout from Harry’s constant revelations about the royals in interviews and his book “Spare”. It said sources close to King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, say the couple were “furious” and left “wearied” by the claims in Harry’s autobiography, in which he said his brother Prince William pushed him to the floor.

An insider said: “His Majesty is furious, as is William. But the King is not a bad man. “He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK. “London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace.