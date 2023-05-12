Last-minute gifts to get for your special lady this Mother’s Day

Whether it’s your mom, aunt, sister or the mother of your child, anyone who plays a motherly role in your life deserves to be spoilt now and then. It is a known secret that most mothers are primary caregivers. This is because their caring nature makes them go overboard for the ones they love.

And sometimes, they forget to give themselves the same love they pour into everyone else. That’s why this Mother’s Day, those women should be showered with lots of love and pampered throughout. If you forgot to get that special lady something lovely this Mother’s Day, here are a few last-minute gifts ideas.

A voucher A shopping or spa voucher is always appreciated. You know which one she needs more. If she’s been complaining about back pains, a spa voucher is the answer. But if there are some items she’s been meaning to buy, then a shopping voucher makes more sense. Sweet surprises

If your mom has a sweet tooth, this is your chance to spoil her. Make her smile with Woolies’ hand-crafted traditional nougat or Turkish Delight or a box of Woolies’ milk, dark and white chocolate selection. A staycation A weekend away from home would do her good. It doesn’t have to be far. A nearby hotel like Protea Hotel would give her the break she needs. After all, she deserves her “me time” without any disturbances.

Jewellery They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend and a pretty piece of jewellery should melt her heart. It is something she’ll cherish and every time she puts it on, she’ll think of you. A pair of rhodium-plated square-petal solitaire stud earrings from Galaxy & Co might suit. Money