Outcry after learner’s braids chopped off outside school gates

This week saw proud parents posting pictures and videos of their little ones returning to school for the new academic year. Many schools have strict codes of conduct, including rules on uniforms and hairstyles.

For those learners who don’t abide by the regulations, there are consequences. But for one learner, the school year didn’t get off to a smooth start. A picture circulating on social media showed a girl neatly dressed in her school uniform having her box braids chopped off by an educator before entering the gate.

Sekunjalo✂️✂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/VvVZKUxsG9 — Tsonga King. (@NtateWilliams) January 17, 2024 The post, which was shared on X, gained more than 1.9 million views and hundreds of comments.

While it wasn’t clear which school it was, X users were taken aback by the drastic measures the teacher took to enforce school rules. Understandably, it was mostly parents who were outraged. “I’m having you arrested and charged if you do this to my child,” said a dad who also happens to be a lawyer.

He then proceeded to educate his fellow online users on parental consent and added, “Whether a rule was broken or not is immaterial for purposes of this discussion. “The issue here is the teacher deciding to grab a pair of scissors to cut someone’s child’s hair without parent consent.”

Whether a rule was broken or not is immaterial for purposes of this discussion.



The issue here is the teacher deciding to grab a pair of scissors to cut someone’s child’s hair without parent consent.



I’m cutting that teachers hair or she gets charged.



Her decision 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Village Lawyer ⚖️🇿🇦 (@Malatjie_) January 18, 2024 Another argued that the parents are as much to blame: “Y’all this y’all that but still you are failing to account the PARENT. “As a parent if you want your child (male or female) to have a luxury of changing hairstyles, take them to a school that embraces that. On this particular one, no braids or funny cuts, you agreed to these rules.”