WATCH: Little girl shows off mom’s face beat and shares price and directions for those in need of 'her service’

Little girls love playing around with their mothers’ make-up. With 1.1 million views, a video of a little girl having done her own and her mom’s make-up has gone viral on TikTok.

Captioned: “Please come support my daughter, directions are on the video,” @mmathapelomtshwene posted a video of her daughter sharing how much her services cost and her location. She started by saying that it only costs R50 but then quickly changed her mind and brings the price down to R20, and then reduced it even further to R10. The cutie then continued to explain where she can be found, giving very vague directions.

According to her, when you get to your destination, she will be there wearing all her make-up. “You will see me there and I will point and I will wave. Then you will see me and then I will say hi,” she explained. She ended the video by blowing viewers a kiss goodbye.

@mmathapelomtshwene Please come support my daughter ,directions are on the video.🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>🤦![CDATA[]]>🏽‍♀️ ♬ original sound - mmathapelomtshwene Of course, people jumped into the comment section to respond to the adorable clip.

Most people were amused by the decreasing prices and others were more tickled by her directions. “Clear directions,mhlanga,turn,she will be there waving,I like how the prices keep going down,m sure by the time I get there I can even pay R5,” commented one TikTok user. However, there were a few who pointed out that the mom didn’t look happy about it.

“Mama you had one job… one job… to be excited about the make-up as she does her presentation,” wrote one viewer. The TikTok mom posted a video response saying: “Guys, I was given an instruction not to smile.”

@mmathapelomtshwene Replying to @Jabu_Brown ♬ original sound - mmathapelomtshwene Her daughter added that it’s important not to smile because it will ruin the make-up. “Because it will come on your teeth,” she shared.