WATCH: 2-year-old boy takes a solo trip to McDonald's while mom naps

Imagine waking up from a relaxing nap, only to discover your 2-year-old son has mysteriously vanished. You’d think that’s a classic recipe for parental distress, right? Marissa Jalea shared a video on TikTok of her toddler who decided to “hit the road jack”.

Now, we all know kids these days seem to have their own set of GPS co-ordinates right from the get-go. Gone are the days of hide-and-seek in the living room – Marissa’s kiddo took the game to a whole new level. “He was not in the house. He was not in the basement. He was not in the front yard or the backyard. He was not around the block. “I was sleeping… and he woke up from our nap, put his shoes on, left out the front door and walked to McDonald’s,” Marissa narrates in her video.

She then showed footage of a police officer helping her find her son who they ended up finding “just vibing out in the McDonald’s playland with some kids”. Imagine the relief she felt knowing her son is okay and only wanted McDonald’s. He can be seen seated in the back seat of the family car, seemingly unfazed by the pandemonium he had caused. ‘’With NO MONEYY??😭😭😭😭😭😭,’’ commented one. Maybe the little guy just wanted to have some fun in the play area.