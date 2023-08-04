Bottle or breast? Making the best nutritional choice for your baby

One of the most important decisions parents will make is whether to breast-feed or bottle-feed their baby. Breast-feeding is widely recognised as the healthiest choice, as it offers a unique blend of essential nutrients, antibodies, and immune-boosting properties. However, not all women can breast-feed, which leads to the need for alternative options such as infant formula.

The decision to breast-feed or bottle-feed is often based on a combination of comfort, lifestyle, and individual medical circumstances. Although breast-feeding is highly recommended, there are several advantages to bottle-feeding, whether it is expressed breast milk or formula. Bottle-feeding No worries about low milk supply

Some mothers may struggle with producing an adequate milk supply, which can be a source of stress and concern. Bottle-feeding with a suitable formula ensures babies receive the necessary nutrients they need, without relying solely on breast milk. The formula helps with lactose intolerance If your baby is lactose intolerant – a rare occurrence in babies – a suitable formula can be fed from a bottle.

Bottle-feeding allows parents to have a clearer understanding of their baby’s nutritional intake. Picture: Anna Shvets Pexels Easier tracking of intake Feeding bottles typically have visible measurement indicators, making it easier to keep track of a baby’s daily intake. Unlike breast-feeding, which can be challenging to quantify how much the baby has consumed, bottle- feeding gives a clearer understanding of nutritional intake. Longer-lasting satiety

The formula takes longer to digest than breast milk, which can result in longer intervals between feeding. Breast-fed babies often require feeding every two to three hours, while formula-fed babies may experience a reduced frequency of feeding sessions. This can be beneficial for parents, providing them with more flexibility and potentially improving sleep patterns for the baby and caregivers. It’s important to note that individual circumstances, medical factors, and personal preferences will play a significant role in the decision to breast-feed or bottle-feed. Ultimately, the most critical factor is ensuring the baby receives proper nutrition and care.

Madelein Barkhuizen, executive manager of sales and marketing at Bestmed Medical Scheme, highlighted the importance of considering all available options: “Choosing between breast-feeding and bottle-feeding is a personal decision that should be carefully thought out. “It’s vital to assess your own comfort levels, lifestyle requirements, and medical circumstances to make an informed choice that meets both mom and baby’s needs.” Although breast milk is widely acknowledged as the optimal source of nutrition for infants, there are situations where bottle-feeding becomes the preferred choice.

Whether it’s due to low milk supply, tracking intake, longer-lasting satiety, or involving other caregivers, bottle feeding provides a practical and viable option for mothers and their babies to thrive. The key is to prioritise open communication with health-care professionals, understand individual circumstances, and make informed decisions based on the unique needs of each mother and her baby. You may also feel less awkward feeding your baby in public with a bottle, and you do not need to worry about not being able to breast-feed should you become ill, Barkhuizen said.

Advantages of breastfeeding Even though it may take some time for you and your baby to get it right, there are many advantages to breast-feeding. Health benefits for baby

Breast milk not only has the right balance of nutrients that your baby needs, but it also naturally has antioxidants and antibodies to help your baby build a strong immune system. Breast-feeding also helps to prevent allergies, eczema, stomach problems, ear infections, respiratory illness, childhood obesity and diabetes. Health benefits for the mother

Breast-feeding is not only beneficial for babies; you can also reap the benefits. You may find it easier to lose weight after pregnancy. Breast-feeding also helps your uterus to contract to its normal size and, because the body produces stress-relieving hormones while breastfeeding, you are less likely to be at risk of postnatal depression. More importantly, breast-feeding may help you lower your risk of various diseases, including ovarian and breast cancers, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, rheumatoid arthritis, endometriosis, and osteoporosis. Save time and money: