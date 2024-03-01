Actress Kajal Bagwandeen champions animal welfare as the newest Four Paws Ambassador

Durban-born actress and rescue dog guardian Kajal Bagwandeen, has been named as an ambassador for animal welfare at Four Paws South Africa. As an advocate for animal rescue adoptions, sustainable living, and environmental consciousness, Bagwandeen immediately said yes, when the opportunity was presented to her.

“It aligns with many of my own values,” explained ‘The Honeymoon’ actress. “I am eager to use this opportunity with Four Paws to make more of us aware of the connection between animals, humans, and the land we collectively live off and share.” South Africa | Kajal Bagwandeen, a South African actress, is the new FOUR PAWS ambassador for South Africa. Picture: Supplied Her love for animals, and passion to help animal welfare started at a very young age, so much so that she once aspired to be a veterinarian but chose to direct this passion in other ways.

“This, together with highlighting the importance of animal welfare and raising awareness of the integral work being done by Four Paws,” she added. Bagwandeen has consciously encouraged those around her to adopt rather than shop as well as brought awareness to the negative impact of supporting any animal interaction facilities both locally and abroad. A supporter of Adopt don’t shop and responsible pet ownership, Bagwandeen; a Boxer breed enthusiast has Zeus and she adopted Layla, a rescue dog from Boxer Rescue South Africa.

Boxer dogs belonging to Kajal Bagwandeen, a South African actress, who is the new FOUR PAWS ambassador for South Africa. Picture: Supplied Both dogs are lovers of the sun and with their individual personalities they form an integral part of the Bagwandeen household. Bagwandeen explains,” My dogs are family. They provide unconditional love, protection, daily laughs, free therapy and the best welcome home energy. “So, if I can do something to help impact their wellbeing by joining Four Paws in raising awareness about animal welfare count me in.”

Four Paws is actively fighting to ban the commercial trade of ALL big cats in South Africa through its #BreaktheViciousCycle campaign. A campaign Bagwandeen is in support of after visiting a FOUR PAWS’ true sanctuary, LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary. “LIONSROCK is very different to a commercial breeding facility, as it does not allow any trade, breeding or interactions between people and animals.