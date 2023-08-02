WATCH: Alexis Ohanian pranks wife Serena Williams at baby’s gender reveal

Tennis legend Serena Williams is expecting a baby girl after an ace gender reveal party. The 41-year-old star confirmed at the Met Gala in May that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian - who have five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Jr. - are expecting their second child together, and she was pranked by her significant other during their "baby shower/ gender reveal".

Ohanian had ordered a cake with yellow filling inside as a joke for when Williams cut into it to reveal if they were expecting a boy or a girl, which is traditionally a blue or pink filling.

Speaking in a YouTube video, he told the camera: "I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean. "She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we’ll see. "I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. there’s a reveal after the reveal."

Williams mushed the yellow cake into her husband's face upon seeing the filling, but he had an even better surprise lined up. She and their guests, who include Williams’s sister and fellow tennis legend Venus Williams, 43, were urged to look up to the sky, where a drone show spelled out the word "girl" in pink. Williams looked delighted with the result.

Earlier in the video, Williams admitted she was firmly "Team Pink" and said she would be "unprepared" if she was expecting a baby boy. She said: "I'm nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if he turns out to be a boy." Williams announced her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May.