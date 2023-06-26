WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share gender reveal clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy. The couple revealed last week that the Poosh founder - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with former partner Scott Disick - is pregnant, and now the pair have shared the moment they staged a gender reveal for family and friends on their social media accounts.

In the Instagram clip, Kardashian sat on the Blink-182 drummer's lap as he sat behind his kit. Barker - who has Landon, 19, and 17-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to her 24-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya - could be seen saying to Kardashian: "Tell when you’re ready. Is our pyro guy ready?”

Kardashian smiled: “I don’t know what’s happening." The 47-year-old musician then gave a drumroll and as he slammed the cymbals while he and his wife shared a kiss, blue confetti rained down on them and a mass of blue streamers floated down.

The couple - who both wore white for the gender reveal - announced Kardashian’s pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last week. In a callback to a moment from Barker's band's 'All the Small Things' music video, the 44-year-old reality star jumped up and down as she clutched a sign which read: "Travis I'm pregnant." After seeing his wife's message, the drummer jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss.