Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, June 26, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share gender reveal clip

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy.

The couple revealed last week that the Poosh founder - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with former partner Scott Disick - is pregnant, and now the pair have shared the moment they staged a gender reveal for family and friends on their social media accounts.

In the Instagram clip, Kardashian sat on the Blink-182 drummer's lap as he sat behind his kit.

Barker - who has Landon, 19, and 17-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to her 24-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya - could be seen saying to Kardashian: "Tell when you’re ready. Is our pyro guy ready?”

More on this

Kardashian smiled: “I don’t know what’s happening."

The 47-year-old musician then gave a drumroll and as he slammed the cymbals while he and his wife shared a kiss, blue confetti rained down on them and a mass of blue streamers floated down.

The couple - who both wore white for the gender reveal - announced Kardashian’s pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last week.

In a callback to a moment from Barker's band's 'All the Small Things' music video, the 44-year-old reality star jumped up and down as she clutched a sign which read: "Travis I'm pregnant."

After seeing his wife's message, the drummer jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss.

It was later claimed the couple see the pregnancy as a "complete miracle".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle.

"They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

Related Topics:

KardashiansGenderMarriageLive Concerts

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe