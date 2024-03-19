At R940,000 per seat - dinner at the edge of space is now taking bookings!

SpaceVIP, a UK company specialising in space experiences, unveils a groundbreaking opportunity – the world's first stratospheric dining experience. This six-hour "edge of space" journey takes guests on a thrilling trip aboard Spaceship Neptune, the claimed carbon-neutral spaceship.

Passengers can enjoy a sunrise over Earth's curvature while enjoying a multi-course gourmet meal by renowned chef Rasmus Munk of Copenhagen's two-Michelin-starred Alchemist restaurant. "This experience goes beyond fine dining," says SpaceVIP founder Roman Chiporukha. "We aim to harness the transformative power of space travel, elevating human consciousness and promoting wider space exploration understanding."

Diners get to fly in a pressurised capsule propelled by a near-zero emission space balloon, enjoying cocktails as you view the curvature of the earth from 100,000 feet. Picture: Supplied The itinerary and experience description on their website describes the experience: Before sunrise, board Spaceship Neptune’s luxury capsule. No need to put on a space suit, train for months, or experience the high gravitational forces of a rocket launch. Simply sit back and relax as you lift off from the iconic runway where the Space Shuttle used to land in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Flight itinerary: 4AM - 6AM: Ascend to 100,000 feet above sea level, three times higher than you would fly in a commercial airliner. See the Earth as the sun rises, illuminating the edges of the upper atmosphere. 6AM - 8AM: Enjoy 2 full hours 20 miles above earth, viewing the curvature of the Earth from the trip’s apogee. Enjoy a cocktail and hors d’ouvres from Spaceship Neptune’s refreshment bar. Be one of the few to experience the overview effect as you view your home planet from above in a gentle yet thrilling voyage.