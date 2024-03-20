Popular Instagram chef Fehmz shares her tips on how to keep going during Ramadan

Popular Instagram Chef Fehmida Osman-Laib, popularly known as Fehmz, is a contestant on cooking game show ‘Ready, Steady, Cook South Africa’ on S3. Fehmz is among the 10 celebrity chefs starring on the show that are paired with the contestants to create three dishes from random ingredients in 20 minutes.

Presenter Moshe Ndiki, oversees the cooking in the kitchen, interacting with the chefs and contestants hurriedly preparing the dishes. Adapted from the long-running BBC show, the home cooks are split between the “Red Kitchen” and “Green Kitchen”. During a recent set visit, IOL spoke with the chef and got her to share her three tips for the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims in South Africa and countries around the world have started observing the month. “Make sure you get enough liquids in at Sehri time. That is an important time to keep you going. Add some dates and bananas and all these filling things into your suhoor.” Sehri and suhoor are before dawn and sunrise.

"Mind over matter, don't think about it too much because your purpose is to get closer to God and to think about the fact for who you are doing it for. Re-centre yourself. "I find Ramadan the best time for me to re-centre myself. "Keep it simple, you will feel less bloated in the evening and you will go to prayers and sleep well without the heartburn."