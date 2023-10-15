WATCH: Woman uses tampons to absorb fat while cooking mince

TikTok is filled with weird and wonderful hacks. Some look too good to be true while others just seem straight-up ridiculous.

This is by far one of the most bizarre life hacks I’ve ever seen. especially since it involves food and even worse - a sanitary product. TikToker @victoria.way, whose page is dedicated to family, cleaning, hacks and recipes, shared a rather unconventional way to get rid of fat while cooking mince (ground beef). The video captioned: “The simplest was to remove excess fat when cooking ground meat” shows her unwrapping two tampons and placing them in the pan as she fries the mince.

Yes. Tampons next to the mince in the same pan. She doesn’t even bother to hang the strings out the side of the pan! They go in there as well. You see the tampons expand as she continues to fry off the meat. They even start to turn brown, looking like they’ve been fried off as well. I assume they turn brown from the fat absorbed.

With over 3 million views, the video has gone viral and here’s what people had to say about this disturbing hack. “Why I don’t eat at ppl house,” commented one person. Another agreed saying: “I can’t eat in anyone’s house, seriously I’m done!”