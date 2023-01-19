As if the cheesecake drama was not enough! Shakira found out Gerard Piqué was cheating after someone ate her strawberry jam

Late last year we ran an article on “recipes for divorce”. An article that looked at foods that caused some of our much-loved couples to break up. There may be many reasons couples in love call it quits – and yes – food is one of them.

Firstly, there was a salad dressing that was believed to be the cause of the separation between actress Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis. It all started when the couple’s former nanny spoke to the “Daily Mail” about their split and claimed she was fired without severance. The nanny, who cared for the couple's two kids made a series of claims. However, the detail that seemed to have attracted the most attention is the fact Wilde left Sudeikis and took “her special dressing” with her to prepare salads for her reported new partner Harry Styles. The claims have not been verified, and Wilde and Sudeikis released a joint statement denying the allegations. The fact that a salad dressing was at the heart of a split had sparked a flurry of memes online where people called for Wilde to reveal the scandalous recipe to the world.

Later, she finally decided to give a glimpse of what her special dressing might possibly be. On Instagram stories, Wilde posted a single page from Nora Ephron’s novel “Heartburn” that detailed a vinaigrette with red wine vinegar, Grey Poupon mustard, and olive oil. She did not confirm if the recipe was, in fact, the rumoured one that led her to her relationship with Styles, so the official recipe remains a mystery for now.

🚨olivia wilde gave us her salad dressing recipe which is from nora ephron🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022 While we were still shocked by Wilde and Sudeikis’ breakup drama, we were introduced to cheesecake. Former model Sonia Booth shocked the nation when she revealed that her husband and former Bafana Bafana player Matthew Booth had been cheating on her. Sonia unleashed a series of posts on her social media accounts where she revealed a timeline of her husband’s alleged extra-marital affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.

In one of her posts, Sonia told a story about a cheesecake that Matthew had seemingly baked for his alleged side chick. “Two weeks ago, I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the 3rd of Nov (the eve of Nate’s bday) @matthewboothza bakes … at night, I was fast asleep already. In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate’s bday. “Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge, the entire cake, not even a taste nor 3 slices nyana for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves,” she joked. The recipe was never revealed in this case.

Cheesecake. Pexels: Suzy Hazelwood And as we kick off 2023 we are introduced to news that Colombian singer Shakira discovered Spanish former professional footballer Gerard Piqué has been unfaithful because her jar of strawberry jam was eaten in her absence. Piqué met Shakira in 2010 on the set of her official World Cup song "Waka Waka". Spanish media reported that Pique had been unfaithful to the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and that was the reason for their breakup. In an interview with “Elle” magazine Shakira also claimed that she was forced to "sacrifice" her career for the sake of Piqué’s, and so she could be with the couple's children, but that he hadn't been willing to do the same for her.

The couple split last year after Piqué left her for Clara Chia Marti. Many things have been said about their separation, from their legal fights to their settlement and the custody of their children. However, in a new development regarding the ex-couple’s turmoil, media houses report that the singer found out her ex was cheating on her through an empty jar of jam. According to reports, a jar of strawberry jam was found empty at her house even though Pique or her kids do not like jam. “ShowNews Today” reported that Shakira knew that Piqué and their children did not like strawberry jam, and so she discovered that someone else had been staying at their home when she found the jar.