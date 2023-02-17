‘As long as I'm in the game, I will make sure that his name lives on' - Chef Wandile Mabaso on Tibz passing

‘As long as I'm in the game, I will make sure that his name lives on’. Chef and restaurateur Wandile Mabaso made the promise at Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane’s memorial service at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg, on Thursday..

The memorial service was attended by Motsoane’s friends in the hospitality and entertainment industry, family, and fans. Speaking on behalf of the food and beverage industry, Mabaso recalled how he had met Motsoane, who he said will forever be remembered. “I met Tibz back in 2018 and how we met was very special. I think when we met he immediately changed the course of his future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tebello Motsoane (@tebello.motsoane) “I and Tibz met when he came to me and said if I could teach him how to cook he could teach me how to be cool and appeal to the market. I think that day when we spoke chef Tibz was actually born. It feels like we had known each other for a long time since childhood, and we only knew each other for about four years. But within that four years we spoke so much, we met so many times, we mentored each other, he became an older brother, and I taught him all the tricks in cooking,” he said. Mabaso said Tibz was a fast learner and helped put him on the map. “He learned very fast. I've never seen anyone learn like this and as a result, he sort of put me on the map, he also coached me on how to get myself out there and how to focus on the craft. And all this was happening behind the scenes while everybody was watching Tibz the chef grow.

