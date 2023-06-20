RECIPE: Cheese muffins that are worthy of the dinner table

When you think of muffins, your mind goes to breakfast or lunch. We would argue that muffins hit the spot any time of day, even at dinner. Muffins at dinner time are a nice change from serving bread and they are much easier to make than yeast rolls.

These cheese muffins, courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio, are great to mix up quickly before dinner is ready. They taste fantastic with many different meals, from beef to chicken. Kids can also learn how to make these muffins for the family dinner. Cheese muffins

Ingredients 50g butter, melted 200g grated cheddar cheese

300g plain flour 1½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda

½tsp cayenne pepper ½ tsp salt 1 large egg, whisked

1 cup milk 60g sour cream or plain yoghurt 85ml vegetable oil

Method Preheat the oven to 180C. Brush a 12-hole standard muffin tin with butter. Place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cayenne pepper, and salt into a large bowl and mix to combine.

In a separate bowl, mix the butter, egg, milk, sour cream or yoghurt and oil. Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients bowl and mix well. Incorporate the grated cheese, making sure you don’t overmix. Using a tablespoon or ice cream scooper, divide the mixture between the 12 muffin holes. Bake for 20 - 25 minutes or until the muffins are golden. Remove and cool slightly before cutting them in half and slathering them with butter.