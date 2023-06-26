A guide on where to eat and drink this Durban July weekend

The highly anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July handicap is back again this year! Thousands of people are expected in the coastal city of Durban this coming weekend for the annual event, billed as ‘Africa’s biggest horse-racing event’.

Taking place on Saturday, July 1 at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, the event has been run every year since July 17, 1897. Besides fashion and parties - another major part of the Hollywoodbets Durban July is food and drinks. Since last year’s event, there have been a number of establishments that have opened up and have become quite popular with the locals and in this article, we bring you some of those places that you can check out. Crane and Feathers

Crane and Feathers. Picture: Supplied Crane and Feathers offer fusion cuisine with a contemporary flair. The restaurant was established with the vision of elevating South African hospitality by providing exceptional cuisine in a refined and relaxing atmosphere. It is named after the country’s national bird, the crane, and seeks to embody its aesthetic. The goal of the establishment is to offer guests a unique and unforgettable dining experience that integrates South African hospitality and exquisite cuisine. You can indulge in one of their signature dishes like the beef short rib, the duo of lamb, pork belly, or their delicious oxtail. Located: Shop 004B, Oceans Mall, Umhlanga The Breakfast Room

The Breakfast Room. Picture: Supplied The Breakfast Room offers a relaxed, comfortable, and elegant atmosphere. The restaurant serves breakfast all day. They also serve a range of tea and coffee, and they are also licensed so you can enjoy a glass of bubbles when the mood takes you. Their menu features options like the ‘southern fried chicken and waffles’ as well as the ‘flapjacks with berry coulis and cream’. If you are not into alcoholic beverages or just not in the mood, their drink menu also includes a variety of fresh and healthy juices. Located: 162 Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Point AuthentiQ Bar & Restaurant

AuthentiQ Bar & Restaurant. Picture: Supplied AuthentiQ Bar & Restaurant is an African Inspired restaurant bringing African cuisine to Durban, not just South African cuisine, but cuisine from all over the continent. They are inspired by the diverse offering of great seafood and exceptional cuts of meat available in SA and the continent as a whole. The various spices that are available in Africa help them influence the flavours in every single one of their dishes. The establishment has a formal dining restaurant and a tapas bar next door to the restaurant. Located: 198-202, Florida Rd, Morningside Kali Restaurant

Kali restaurant. Picture: Supplied The restaurant offers a unique dining experience with its concept of “Tantric Tapas.” Their menu features a diverse range of cuisines, blending traditional dishes with modern twists to create a truly unforgettable taste journey. Whether you are in the mood for spicy Indian cuisine, savoury Mediterranean flavours, or a touch of Asian fusion, they have something to tantalise your taste buds. Located: 15 Chartwell Dr, Umhlanga Las Palmas

Las Palmas. Picture: Supplied Las Palmas is a new authentic Mexican restaurant that has recently opened in the bustling city of Durban. Two friends from California and Las Vegas, Mekbib Kassa, and Hiruy Amanuel, noticed a gap in the market and decided to embark on a mission to introduce authentic Mexican cuisine and flavours to the South African food scene. The restaurant specialises in producing a range of delicious tacos. Their popular quesa birria tacos are originally from Mexico but consist of very slow-cooked meat folded in a corn tortilla. So they are a familiar combination for locals, presented in a new way, with new flavours. Located: 223 Florida Road, Windermere Black Bistro Lounge & Cocktail Kitchen

Black Bistro Lounge & Cocktail Kitchen. Picture: Supplied Situated in the new Oceans Mall in uMhlanga, the restaurant is one of the most talked-about hangout spots in Durban. The restaurant offers a premium dining experience, a vibrant bar, and a sophisticated restaurant. The place has a huge seating area both inside and outside, as well as a long bar. They offer an array of premium cocktails to quench your thirst. In this regard, their “Frozen Pornstar” cocktail is one not to miss if you are really thirsty and your throat is dry. The cocktail is made of BullDog gin, Monin passion fruit, Monin elderflower, and lemon juice, charged with Cinzano Prosecco, and garnished with fresh mint. I’m sure you can imagine the combination of these ingredients and how they will fall in your mouth. Located: 7 Lagoon Dr, Umhlanga Zai Restaurant